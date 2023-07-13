Who is Gepard in Honkai Star Rail? Origins and more explained

Honkai Star Rail has a diverse cast of characters, each with a unique background and role. One such character is Gepard from the planet Jarilo-VI, whose origins and motivations play a significant part in the unfolding story. He lives in Belobog, the last standing city on the planet, and protects it as part of his duty as a Silvermane Guard. These protectors are part of a faction called The Architects.

As the captain of the Silvermane Guards, Gepard's role involves directly enforcing the Supreme Guardian's orders and making sure the Astral Express crew that he found on the outskirts of the city does not pose a threat.

In this article, we will delve into the lore surrounding Gepard, shedding light on his origins and exploring his role within Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail guide: Gepard's origins

Origin and backstory of Gepard

Gepard, along with his two sisters, Serval and Lynx, is a member of the Landau family in Honkai Star Rail. Notably, the Landau siblings are named after various wild cat species, an intriguing convention that is yet to be understood by the players.

Gepard, as the middle sibling, has a distinct past that intertwines with the city of Belobog. This city, the last bastion on the snowy planet Jarilo-VI, seeks to protect itself from the Eternal Freeze caused by the influence of a Stellaron. Ironically, the Eternal Freeze is presumably the result of the will of the collective to stop the invasion of the Antimatter Legion.

Within Belobog, a group known as the Architects, guided by the principles of the Aeon of Preservation, work diligently to construct protective walls and research methods to combat Fragmentum monsters. A faction under the Architects includes the Silvermane Guards, whose purpose is to fight and protect the city from the Fragmentum creatures resulting from the existence of a Stellaron.

Gepard's role in Honkai Star Rail

Gepard initially crossed paths with the members of the Astral Express crew and recommended that they visit his sister Serval for assistance. However, their encounter with the Supreme Guardian leads to the crew becoming wanted figures in the overworld, forcing them to flee to the underworld.

Gepard, initially friendly and trusting, is now very doubtful and hunts the members of the crew under the orders of the Supreme Guardian. In the underworld, they uncover compelling evidence that confirms the existence of the Stellaron and the necessity of sealing it to save Belobog.

Later on, in the crew's quest to locate the Stellaron responsible for the planet's anomalies, they encounter Gepard, who ultimately succumbs to defeat. This encounter serves as a turning point, especially with his sister, Serval, on the opposing side, prompting him to place his trust in the crew and acknowledge the gravity of their mission.

The siblings eventually stay to fend off Fragmentum monsters while the crew advances to Everwinter Hill to follow Cocolia and Bronya to where the Stellaron is.

After the crew is done with their mission, and Bronya becomes the Supreme Guardian, Gepard and everyone else partake in the celebration of the preservation of Belobog. He has protected Belobog for years and will continue to do so in the future.

Gepard is the epitome of loyalty, and it took a long time to eventually gain his trust in Honkai Star Rail. However, he told his sister that he would be willing to even disobey the Supreme Guardian's orders as long as it is for the people. This shows that his heart will always be for the people of Belobog, and he will do anything for them, including sacrificing his own life.

Although he was a massive hindrance to the Astral Express crew's mission, it can be said that Belobog wouldn't be as it is today without Gepard's relentless efforts to defend the city from Fragmentum monsters.

Although his loyalty to the Supreme Guardian was what stopped him at first, his loyalty to the people of the Belobog came first, and he eventually made the right choice. Until now, even with a different Supreme Guardian, he continues to protect the city with even more fervor than before.

