As one of the most popular turn-based RPG titles, Honkai Star Rail has delivered an immersive combat system, encouraging players to create intricate team setups and participate in its challenging rigors. As much as raising characters is important for progress, Trailblazers must pair them strategically to capitalize on their true potential.

Likewise, those keen to use Gepard as a primary support in update 1.1 should pair him with squishy units that can utilize his shields to stay alive during combat. As the captain of the Silvermane Guards, he continues to be the frontrunner on the battlefield, absorbing the incoming attacks from his opponents.

What are the best characters to use with Gepard in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

1) Asta

Asta is one of the best 4-star buffers in Honkai Star Rail, since she can boost her allies’ ATK and SPD during combat. However, she must be kept alive to use her effects more consistently. This presents a tricky ordeal for Trailblazers, since she is a squishy character with a lower base DEF and HP.

On that note, Gepard is a great pair for Asta to improve her survivability. His shields can absorb quite a bit of incoming damage when stacked with enough DEF stats on his Relic pieces.

2) Pela

Another squishy candidate for Gepard to protect is none other than Pela, a fellow officer of the Silvermane Guard. Similar to Asta, she can also be a valuable team member, capable of reducing the opponent’s defense.

Since she is an Ice character like Gepard, they can be used together in a mono-elemental team setup, made possible with the release of Silver Wolf in update 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail. The mono-Ice composition has shaped up to be a coveted team in the title, and players should consider using it for the end-game content.

3) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf can be paired with any character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Silver Wolf has quickly become one of the most sought-after units, as she works with almost every character. Her Skill can inflict an ally's weakness on an opponent, which is currently the most unique ability in the title.

As mentioned, she can be paired with Gepard to create a mono-Ice team setup, along with Pela and Yanqing. This team iteration has been considered one of the best setups in Silver Wolf. It works extremely well across the stages of the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls in Honkai Star Rail.

4) Yanqing

Yanqing’s damage output relies on keeping the Soulsteel Sync active, which disappears after he incurs any damage. Hence, Gepard’s shield is vital to protect him from direct hits, which basically boosts his effectiveness during combat.

Moreover, he can occasionally taunt enemies to divert their attention from Yanqing, which also sustains the latter throughout a fight.

No matter what type of setup you use in the battle, this duo will work flawlessly as long as both are built properly.

5) Arlan

Arlan requires Gepard to survive in the battlefield (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Arlan’s skill sacrifices his HP, players risk keeping him at low health, which can be fatal against elite enemies and bosses. Thus, Trailblazers should pair him with Gepard to shield him from any incoming attacks during combat.

While a strong healer can restore his HP, keeping him in a vulnerable state is advised as it boosts his damage output.

Overall, Arlan is arguably the only character in Honkai Star Rail that relies heavily on Gepard’s shield for sustenance.

