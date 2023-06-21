Honkai Star Rail is an excellent team-building game where every character has a distinct role to play. Tanks are characters that specialize in tanking damage dealt by the enemy and keeping their allies alive. As this title is turn-based, your team will almost certainly get hit by the enemy, requiring you to utilize a tank to its fullest potential.

Since only a few characters with tanking abilities are available in Honkai Star Rail, here are the three best ones you can build and use in Version 1.1.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

March 7th and other amazing tanks to use in Honkai Star Rail

1) Trailblazer (Preservation)

Trailblazer of Preservation path (Image via HoYoverse)

The Trailblazer of Preservation Path is a Fire-type and five-star unit in Honkai Star Rail.

The Trailblazers' Preservation Path makes them a good tank unit because their skill revolves around tanking damage from enemies. Their ultimate ability deals damage, making the character a good tank and a DPS hybrid. Their skill increases their damage reduction by 40%-55% with a chance to Taunt all enemies for one turn. They also gain one stack of Magma Will.

When Trailblazer gains four stacks of Magma Will due to their talent, their basic attack becomes enhanced. The talent applies a shield to all allies after using a basic attack, skill, or ultimate. The shield absorbs damage equal to 4%-7% of the Trailblazer's DEF plus 20-102.5 for two turns.

While the skill provides damage reduction and Talent gives shields, their ultimate is an AoE attack that deals Fire damage to all enemies. The damage equals 50%-125% of their ATK plus 75%-187.5% of their DEF. Furthermore, their next basic attack becomes enhanced without costing them Magma Will stacks.

2) March 7th

March 7th of the Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th of the Astral Express is a free four-star Ice-type Preservation Path character in Honkai Star Rail.

Despite being a free character, March 7th is an exceptional tank. Her shield can absorb damage equal to 38%-66.5% of her DEF plus 190-973.75 for a total of three turns.

March 7th's ultimate is an AoE ability that has a 50% chance of freezing enemies down for one turn while also dealing damage equal to 90%-180% of her ATK. While the enemies are frozen, they will take additional Ice damage equal to 30%-75% of the character's ATK at the start of each turn.

3) Gepard

Gepard, The captain of the Silvermane Guards (Image via HoYoverse)

Gepard, The Captain of the Silvermane Guards, is a five-star character in Honkai Star Rail who wields the Ice element and follows the Preservation Path. He is a phenomenal tank who keeps his team alive in battle. His kit makes him the best tank in Honkai Star Rail.

Gepard's ultimate is his primary tanking ability, costing 100 energy. When activated, it provides a shield to all allies that absorb damage equal to 30%-52.5% of his DEF with an additional 150-768 DEF for three turns. While his skill is not a shielding ability, it damages enemies and has a 65% chance of freezing the enemy for one turn.

Out of all Gepard's abilities, his Talent, when he gets hit by a killing blow instead of getting knocked down, regains 25%-62.5% of his max HP immediately, allowing him to stay alive in the fight.

It should also be noted that Gepard is stuck behind the warp system. While the other two characters can tank damage dealt by the enemies or provide shields to allies, Gepard excels at both. He can tank damage and provides his teammates with shields.

Poll : 0 votes