Best team for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is nearing its end, and players already know what will be released in the upcoming version. Huohuo will be a Path of Abundance character in the game, wielding the power of the Wind element. She will be released in the first phase of version 1.5, along with her signature Light Cone. As she is a supporting unit, players might wonder what characters they should pair with her.

This article discusses the best team for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

The most efficient team for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Bronya + Tingyun + Huohuo

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. He is a Path of Destruction character who can inflict an absurd amount of Imaginary damage on his opponents. Imbibitor Lunae's skill enhances his basic attack, the primary source of his damage. This trait can be boosted up to three times in succession.

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae's ultimate deals Imaginary damage to three adjacent enemies. At the same time, he obtains two Squama Sacrosancta, with three being his maximum capacity. For Imbibitor Lunae, consuming each Squama Sacrosancta is tantamount to gaining Skill Points.

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Bronya serves the buffer role. Treading on the Path of Harmony, she excels in boosting her allies' ATK stat. With her skill, Bronya can also cleanse an ally and increase their damage for one turn.

Furthermore, she can boost their CRIT DMG with her ultimate for two turns. She is an S-tier character in Honkai Star Rail because of her powerful and flawless kit.

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Moving ahead in this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Tingyun fulfills the primary support role. She treads on the Path of Harmony and specializes in regenerating Energy for her teammates. As she is a four-star character, many players will rely on her.

Tingyun's skill grants the Benediction buff to a single teammate to boost their ATK stat for three turns. Her ultimate regenerates 50 Energy for an ally, increasing their overall damage for two turns. Thanks to her ultimate ability, Imbibitor Lunae can activate his own ultimate frequently while fighting.

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo is the healer and the secondary support character of this team composition. She is the latest character in Honkai Star Rail, who treads on the Path of Abundance. Her kit specializes in healing allies and regenerating their Energy.

HuoHuo's ultimate ability restores Energy for all teammates and increases ATK for two turns. Her primary source of healing is her skill, which restores the health of her three team members. Additionally, her passive talent activates the "Lives of the sacrifice" effect, which heals all her allies at the beginning of each turn.