Best team to use with Lynx in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Lynx, the youngest member of the Landau family, is an upcoming 4-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3. This unit is a quantum support that follows the Path of The Abundance. She is a fantastic addition to any squad because she makes healing faster and has a special ability that makes enemies target a particular ally.

This article lists Honkai Star Rail characters that are perfect for teaming up with Lynx in version 1.3.

DISCLAIMER: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author’s opinion.

Silverwolf, Seele, and Fu Xuan will be the best team members in Honkai Star Rail with Lynx

Silverwolf

Silverwolf, member of Stellaron Hunters (Image via HoYoverse/Honkai Star Rail)

Silver Wolf is a 5-star Quantum Nihility unit with the ability to weaken the enemy and lower their defense. In this game, Nihility is a highly intriguing class. Rather than enhancing an ally, this class debuffs an enemy. This involves reducing the enemy's defenses in any way to increase a DPS' damage output.

When the appropriate element type is present in the allied party, Silver Wolf may inflict any form of weakness on an enemy. This indicates that she is very versatile and can get along with practically everyone.

When Silverwolf uses her skill to do damage to opponents, there is a "75% base chance to add a random weakness of an ally's Type to the target enemy." The enemy's DMG RES to that Weakness Type is reduced by 20% for the following two turn(s).

As a Quantum element character, Lynx and Silverwolf will work extremely well together.

Seele

Seele, member of Wildfire (Image via HoYoverse/Honkai Star Rail)

Seele is a charismatic and significant member of the Wildfire, Belobog's underworld organization. Due to her huge DMG output and speed bonus, she is one of the strongest Quantum characters you can get in Honkai Star Rail.

On a single target, Seele's basic attack does Quantum damage equal to between 50% and 100% of her attack. Sheathed Blade, her skill, increases her SPD by 25% for the following two turns while doing damage to a single target between 110% and 242% of her ATK. Seele's ultimate (Butterfly Flurry) inflicts 255% to 442% of her ATK damage on a single foe.

When Seele pairs up with Lynx, she will be a DPS who can't be touched. This is thanks to Lynx's healing ability.

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan, Master Diviner of the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via HoYoverse/Honkai Star Rail)

Upcoming Quantum Element character Fu Xuan is on the Path of Preservation. Thanks to her HP-based skills, she is a competent tank who can keep her team's health levels high.

Fu Xuan’s normal ATK (Novaburst) can deal Quantum damage equal to 25% of Fu Xuan's health on a single target. Her skill (Known by Stars, Shown by Hearts) can distribute 65% of the ATK the other team members receive to Fu Xuan. When all the team members obtain the Knowledge effect, thanks to Fu Xuan's skill, their Max HP and Crit Rate will be increased.

Lastly, her ultimate (Woes of Many Morphed to One) obtains one trigger count for the HP Restore from Fu Xuan's Talent. It also deals Quantum DMG to all enemies, equivalent to 60% of Fu Xuan's Max HP.

Having both Fu Xuan and Lynx makes the team almost untouchable. Fu Xuan is a strong passive healer and has impressive shielding, while Lynx acts as the primary healer and can de-buff enemies.

Lynx, along with Silverwolf, Seele, and Fu Xuan, will make a mono-Quantum team in Honkai Star Rail. Lynx and Fu Xuan will act as the healer and shielder, while Seele will be the main DPS. Silverwolf, on the other hand, will debuff enemies while increasing the DPS damage output.