Best teams for Boulder Town Martial Exhibition (Day 7) in Honkai Star Rail

The ongoing Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5 can be challenged with a variety of team compositions. Trailblazers can challenge Day 7th’s special match after they complete the previous ones. This special match also has three rounds like the rest, and most opponents are weak to the Lightning element.

Trailblazers wondering about the best teams to challenge Day 7th’s special match are in the right spot. This article lists the best teams for the seventh day of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

What are the best teams for Day 7th of the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event in Honkai Star Rail 1.5?

Every account faces the same enemy lineup for a particular day in the Boulder Town Martial Exhibition event. With that said, let's look at the enemies that you will face in the seventh match of the event:

Round one: 4x Automaton Hound, 3x Automaton Spider.

4x Automaton Hound, 3x Automaton Spider. Round two: 2x Searing Prowler, 2x Imaginary Weaver, 1x Mask of no Thought (Only appears if Reverse Palm is selected)

2x Searing Prowler, 2x Imaginary Weaver, 1x Mask of no Thought (Only appears if Reverse Palm is selected) Round three: 1x Automaton Direwolf, 1x Automaton Grizzly, 2x Automaton Spider.

Jing Yuan + Asta + Bronya + Lynx

A team featuring Jing Yuan, Asta, Bronya, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail hypercarry team composition features Jing Yuan as the main DPS since most enemies are vulnerable to the Lightning element. Jing Yuan’s primary damage source is his Lightning Lord’s follow-up attack and can easily inflict the Weakness Break effect.

Asta and Bronya help him out by buffing his ATK stat and CRIT DMG simultaneously, allowing Jing Yuan to deal colossal damage to all opponents. Lynx watches over them from behind and ensures everyone's survivability while they are fighting.

Kafka + Luka + Pela + Huohuo

A team featuring Kafka, Luka, Pela, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition is formed as the character's elements align with the majority of the opponent’s weaknesses. Kafka deals absurd damage through her DoTs while Luka assists her and amplifies her damage by inflicting Bleed on opponents.

While they are engaged in a fight, Pela reduces all opponent’s DEF by inflicting Exposed with her ultimate. She can also remove a buff from an enemy while dealing Ice damage. Huohuo can heal all team members and buff their SPD and ATK stat simultaneously while serving as a healer and support unit.

Jing Yuan + Serval + Tingyun + Bailu

A team featuring Jing Yuan, Serval, Tingyun, and Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

This mono-lightning team composition is formed because most enemies are weak to the Lightning element. Jing Yuan is the main DPS character of this team, and Serval assists him on the battlefield as she fills the sub-DPS role.

Jing Yuan is capable of dealing significant Lightning damage and Tingyun’s buffs can further boost his damage output, allowing him to instantly vaporize his opponents. Bailu can easily ensure everyone's survivability with her healing abilities.