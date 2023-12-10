Best teams for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Hanya is the newest 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail. Treading on the Path of Harmony, she specializes in buffing her teammates and is the latest addition to the Physical character roster. Hanya can be obtained from Argenti and Silver Wolf’s gacha banners during the second phase of version 1.5 of this space odyssey.

Trailblazers who rolled in the banner and ended up getting her might wonder about the best teams for her. This article discusses the best Hanya teams in Honkai Star Rail

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion. The list below is not ranked in any order.

The best Hanya teams in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

1) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Hanya + Yukong + Lynx

A team featuring Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Hanya, Yukong, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (Primary DPS unit - Imaginary, Path of Destruction)

(Primary DPS unit - Imaginary, Path of Destruction) Hanya (Primary support/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony)

(Primary support/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony) Yukong (Secondary support/buffer - Imaginary, Path of Harmony)

(Secondary support/buffer - Imaginary, Path of Harmony) Lynx (Healer - Quantum, Path of Abundance)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae focuses on dealing colossal damage to his opponents. While he is engaged in a fight, Hanya and Yukong buff him to further boost his damage. Hanya can also debuff an enemy and recover Skill Points, which can greatly benefit Imbibitor Lunae.

Lynx watches over her allies and heals them to make sure they survive while fighting.

2) Jingliu + Blade + Hanya + Luocha

A team featuring Jingliu, Blade, Hanya, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu (Main DPS - Ice, Path of Destruction)

(Main DPS - Ice, Path of Destruction) Blade (Sub DPS - Wind, Path of Destruction)

(Sub DPS - Wind, Path of Destruction) Hanya (Support/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony)

(Support/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony) Luocha (Healer - Imaginary, Path of Abundance)

This team composition focuses on Hanya, boosting both Jingliu's and Blade’s damage constantly while they fight, with Luocha healing them whenever needed.

Jingliu, paired with Blade, can dish out an absurd amount of damage. While they fight, Hanya can increase Jingliu’s SPD, ATK stat, and Blade’s damage simultaneously. Luocha provides heals to the entire team with his skill and passive talent, Cycle of Life.

3) Argenti + Hanya + Silver Wolf + Lynx

A team featuring Argenti, Hanya, Silver Wolf, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti (Main DPS - Physical, Path of Erudition)

(Main DPS - Physical, Path of Erudition) Hanya (Primary support/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony)

(Primary support/buffer - Physical, Path of Harmony) Silver Wolf (Secondary support/debuffer - Quantum, Path of Nihility)

(Secondary support/debuffer - Quantum, Path of Nihility) Lynx (Healer - Quantum, Path of Abundance)

In this team, Argenti is the main DPS, who excels in dealing colossal damage to adjacent enemies. His kit is also unique as he can activate his ultimate with half Energy. Hanya provides support by buffing him on the battlefield. Silver Wolf debuffs enemies, which allows Argenti to deal additional damage.

Whenever anyone gets hit or affected by a debuff, Lynx cleanses and heals them to ensure their survivability.

