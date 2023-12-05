Honkai Star Rail Argenti build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Planar Ornaments

Argenti is the second newest 5-star scheduled for Honkai Star Rail 1.5. After weeks of waiting, the community can finally pull for the new Physical Erudition character. Wandering the space alone, the Trailblazer's team encountered this Knight of Beauty in their journey via the Astral Express.

Thankfully, Argenti's impressive presentation of his beauty equates with that of his combat prowess. Players looking for an AOE Physical DPS are in for a treat, as Argenti's kit includes Energy management and dealing high bursts of damage to multiple enemies simultaneously.

This article will guide you into building Argenti as one of the best DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How do Argenti's abilities work in Honkai Star Rail?

Here is a summarized version of every ability of Argenti, making it easier to understand for players:

Basic attack: Deals Physical damage to a single enemy, scaling off ATK stat.

Skill: Deals Physical damage to all enemies, scaling off ATK stat.

Ultimate: Consumes energy and deals Physical damage to all enemies based on a percentage of Argenti's ATK stat. This attack goes on to attack the enemies six more times, each dealing less damage than the first.

Talent: Regenerated energy every time Argenti performs a basic attack, skill, or ultimate, further granting him a stack of buffs to increase Crit Rate. This can be stacked up to 10 times.

Best Light Cones for Argenti in Honkai Star Rail

Argenti's signature Light Cone is called "An Instant Before a Gaze," providing a flat Crit Damage stat alongside ultimate damage. The latter can be scaled based on the wearer's maximum energy. Each point increases .86% of ultimate damage, up to 180 energy.

Today is Another Peaceful Day, which should be Argenti's best 4-star option, as it synergizes nicely with Argenti's kit. The Light Cone increases the wearer's damage based on maximum energy, up to 160.

The Seriousness of Breakfast Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The Seriousness of Breakfast is a decent F2P option for Argenti, as it grants flat damage, alongside bonus ATK stats of up to 3 stacks, based on the number of enemies defeated by the wearer.

The "Night on the Milky Way" can be considered for Argenti. However, it will not be a better pick over the 4-star Light Cones mentioned above.

Best Relics and Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Champion of Streetwise Boxing in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-set piece of Streetwise Boxing is the best Relic set on Argenti. The "Path of Jabbing Punch" Cavern Corrosion from Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone drops these pieces. Stats should be Crit Rate and Crit damage on body pieces, alongside SPD in the leg pieces.

World 8 rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

The Firmament Frontline from Simulated Universe World 8 will be optimal for Planar Ornaments. Stats should include a Physical Damage bonus on the Ring and ATK% on the Rope.