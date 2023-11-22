Best characters for Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament in Honkai Star Rail

TFirmament Frontline Glamoth in Honkai Star Rail is one of the new Planar Ornaments introduced in version 1.5. This set was released with Simulated Universe World 8 and is tailored to amplify the damage of DPS characters as long as they reach a certain SPD threshold. A lot of units benefit from this attribute, making it a useful addition.

This article discusses the Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament and outlines the best characters that can use it in Honkai Star Rail.

Best Honkai Star Rail characters to build with Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament

Expand Tweet

The 2-Piece of the Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament in Honkai Star Rail is equipped with the following passive:

2-Piece Set Effect: Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD is equal to or higher than 135/160, the wearer deals 12%/18% more DMG.

Ideally, any DPS that obtains SPD from their kit or requires that stat to be effective in battle should be able to benefit from the Planar Ornament. Its ATK and DMG boosts can easily amplify a character’s offensive strength.

Best characters for Firmament Frontline Glamoth

The best characters for Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are all the characters that can benefit from the Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament in Honkai Star Rail.

Seele (Hunt/ Quantum): Seele can obtain 25% SPD after she unleashes her Skill. With a bit more speed from her gear pieces, she can easily activate the maximum DMG boost from the Planar Ornament.

(Hunt/ Quantum): Seele can obtain 25% SPD after she unleashes her Skill. With a bit more speed from her gear pieces, she can easily activate the maximum DMG boost from the Planar Ornament. Kafka (Nihility/ Lightning): The Firmament Frontline Glamoth is also great on Kafka, as SPD is one of the primary stats required in her build. Hence, she can effectively trigger the passive from the Planar Ornament.

(Nihility/ Lightning): The Firmament Frontline Glamoth is also great on Kafka, as SPD is one of the primary stats required in her build. Hence, she can effectively trigger the passive from the Planar Ornament. Dan Heng (Hunt/ Wind): SPD is one of the essential stats for building Dan Heng and, with the right amount of it, he can benefit from this new set's passive.

(Hunt/ Wind): SPD is one of the essential stats for building Dan Heng and, with the right amount of it, he can benefit from this new set's passive. Sushang (Hunt/ Physical): Similar to Seele, Sushang can also increase her own speed after inflicting Weakness Break. Therefore, she can also activate the maximum DMG boost from the Firmament Frontline Glamoth.

(Hunt/ Physical): Similar to Seele, Sushang can also increase her own speed after inflicting Weakness Break. Therefore, she can also activate the maximum DMG boost from the Firmament Frontline Glamoth. Guinaifen (Nihility/ Fire): Guinaifen is basically a 4-star version of Kafka. As such, she can also benefit from the set bonus provided by the new Planar Ornament.

A few other characters like Sampo, Yanqing, and Jing Yuan can also use the Firmament Frontline Glamoth set as long as they have sufficient SPD in their build.

How to get the Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament

To obtain the Firmament Frontline Glamoth Planar Ornament, simply head to the Simulated Universe World 8. Clear the elite encounter in the domain to access the Immersifier, which drops the new set.