One of the endgame activities, Apocalyptic Shadow, was recently refreshed in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, allowing players to challenge the stages once again. As usual, it features four stages, which must be completed to earn rewards like Stellar Jade, Credits, and Jade Feather.

Unlike the previous one, this instance of Apocalyptic Shadow features two major bosses, Anihilator of Desolation Mistral (Cocolia) and Guide of Withering Decay (Pollux).

For those curious, this article lists some of the best teams to clear the newly refreshed Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow, Gale of Netherveil.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Exploring the best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow, Gale of Netherveil

Bosses in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Let’s take a look at the Node buffs before discussing the best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow:

Node 1 buffs

Armed Up: All enemies’ Physical RES will be lowered by 30%, while all allies will deal 50% extra Physical damage.

All enemies’ Physical RES will be lowered by 30%, while all allies will deal 50% extra Physical damage. Obstinate Weed: Whenever an ally attacks a Weakness Broken adversary with their Basic ATK or Skill, the DoTs on them will immediately produce 20% of their actual damage.

Whenever an ally attacks a Weakness Broken adversary with their Basic ATK or Skill, the DoTs on them will immediately produce 20% of their actual damage. Rime Piercer: All allies deal 10% extra Break damage. Additionally, they receive an extra 20% SPD for two turns after inflicting the Weakness Break status effect.

Node 2 buffs

Unstoppable Force: All allied memosprites can ignore 20% DEF when attacking.

All allied memosprites can ignore 20% DEF when attacking. Innervation: Every ally will deal 30% extra damage with their Skill. Moreover, when any ally’s HP falls to 1% or below, they immediately gain roughly 15% of their max health.

Every ally will deal 30% extra damage with their Skill. Moreover, when any ally’s HP falls to 1% or below, they immediately gain roughly 15% of their max health. Unstoppable Momentum: When a character uses their Ultimate, they gain 100% Weakness Break efficiency and 40% CRIT DMG for three turns.

Best Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow Node 1 teams

1) Hysilens + Black Swan + Kafka + Gallagher

Hysilens (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Node 1 of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow, Gale of Netherveil, features a buff that benefits the DoT characters, you can use this composition to clear it.

With Hysilens’s release and Kafka’s buff, the aforementioned playstyle is trending among players. Her ability to render the adversaries vulnerable and place DoT debuffs on them makes Hysilens the perfect support for Kafka.

On the other hand, Black Swan also helps Kafka with her own DoTs. As for Gallagher, he is the healer and ensures everyone is healthy and alive while fighting. Moreover, his Ultimate allows his allies to deal more damage to the broken enemies.

As mentioned, you must select the Obstinate Weed buff if you decide to use this team composition.

2) Saber + Bronya + Sparkle + Aventurine/Luocha

Saber (Image via HoYoverse)

This Saber Hypercarry composition is quite effective for clearing every Node 1 of Gale of Netherveil. Due to Saber being able to deal absurd damage with her Skill and Ultimate, we recommend using the Rime Piercer buff.

Here, both Bronya and Sparkle can advance Saber’s action with their Skill, allowing the latter to attack the adversaries often. Moreover, their buffs help her hit the enemies harder than usual. Since you have to trigger Saber’s Skill often, you will end up consuming a significant number of Skill Points. This is where Sparkle comes into play as her Ultimate regenerates four SPs every time.

Aventurine can shield his allies with his kit. Since he can stack them, you won’t have to worry about it breaking. Meanwhile, Luocha's healing output is abnormally high and can easily restore his allies’ HP.

3) Phainon + Cerydra + Sunday + Bronya

Phainon (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Phainon doesn’t require a sustainer, pairing him with three buffers is recommended. If you are using him to challenge Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow, remember to equip the Armed Up buff.

Cerydra will help Phainon gain his Ultimate quickly since he can gain two coreflame charges with the former’s help. Her skill duplication will help him deal more damage. Additionally, both Sunday and Bronya boost this Chrysos Heir’s ATK and CRIT stats to further boost his damage output, allowing him to decimate the adversaries.

Best Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow Node 2 teams

1) Firefly + Lingsha + Fugue + Ruan Mei

Firefly (Image via HoYoverse)

With the help of the Unstoppable Momentum buff in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Apocalyptic Shadow, Firefly can be exceptionally effective as she can inflict the Fire Element as Weakness on the adversaries on her own.

This is Firefly’s usual composition, featuring the best characters the Break Effect playstyle offers. Lingsha can deal Break DMG and restore her ally’s HP. On the other hand, Fugue and Ruan Mei buff the Stellaron Hunter’s damage with their abilities. The Genius Society member will buff Firefly, while the former also buffs the Destruction unit and renders the opponents vulnerable simultaneously.

2) Castorice + Evernight + Tribbie + Hyacine

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Since the Unstoppable Force buff in Node 2 allows all allied memosprrite to ignore 20% of the adversaries’ DEF, this Honkai Star Rail Castorice team will be exceptionally effective against Pollux. With Evernight’s debut, she has become a popular character for most Remembrance teams.

Since Pollux can deal a substantial amount of damage, Castorice will gain a lot of Newbud charge. This helps her summon Netherwing and deal an absurd amount of damage to the boss. Moreover, Evernight attacks the adversary and further helps Castorice’s Memosprite deal damage.

Tribbie also helps both Castorice and Evernight fight with her RES PEN buff. Lastly, Hyacine heals every ally with Ica and deals some damage simultaneously.

3) Archer + Tribbie + Sparkle + Huohuo

Archer (Image via HoYoverse)

Archer is not a popular pick due to his demanding playstyle. He tends to consume a significant amount of Skill Points to deal damage, which can be a little difficult when you don't have certain characters like Sparkle.

Here, Tribbie allows Archer to ignore the enemy’s resistance with her RES PEN buff, while Sparkle continues to advance his action and boosts his CRIT DMG. Additionally, when the collab unit doesn’t have many SPs to spare, the Masked Fool can use her Ultimate as it generates four Skill Points. Lastly, Huohuo heals and grants everyone ATK buffs.

When choosing this composition, make sure to use the Innervation buff.

