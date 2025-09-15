Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Events and banner schedule

Like all updates, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch will feature several events and gacha banners. Two brand new characters, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, are set to debut during this patch. Players who tuned in to the special program livestream are already aware of what will be released during the next version. However, some might not know.For those curious ones, this article will list every event and banner that will be available during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners, exploredFollowing the usual banner pattern, the two new characters, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, will debut in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, accompanied by two rerun units. Since the update will be split into two parts, each one will feature a new unit and a rerun unit.Take a look at the following section for the upcoming patch’s banner schedule:First half (September 24, 2025)CharactersVersion 3.6 first half characters (Image via HoYoverse)5-stars: Evernight (Ice, Remembrance) and The Herta (Ice, Erudition)4-stars: Guinaifen, Misha, and XueyiLight ConesVersion 3.6 first half Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)5-stars: To Evernight’s Stars (Evernight signature LC) and Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta signature LC)4-stars: Dream’s Montage, Dance! Dance! Dance!, and After the Charmony FallSecond half (October 15, 2025)CharactersVersion 3.6 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)5-stars: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Physical, Preservation) and Anaxa (Wind, Erudition)4-stars: Serval, Hanya, and SushangLight ConesVersion 3.6 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)5-stars: Though Worlds Apart (Dan Heng Permansor Terrae signature LC) and Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Anaxa signature LC)4-stars: Only Silence Remains, Landau’s Choice, and Perfect TimingHonkai Star Rail 3.6 events, exploredNice Weather for DromasesNice Weather for Dromases is the flagship event of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch. During the update, players can participate in it to acquire various limited-time rewards. When the version ends, Trailblazers can also complete the event from the Conventional Memoir tab. However, they won’t be able to get the limited-time rewards after the HSR v3.6 expires.Colorful MayhemThe Colorful Mayhem is a collab of old events - Seal Slammers and Origami Bird. Players above Trailblaze Level 21 can participate in this multiplayer event to earn rewards featuring Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, and more.Try-Not-To-Laugh ChallengeTry-Not-To-Laugh Challenge is a temporary event where players must complete various assignments. These rewards include Relic Remains, Stellar Jade, Traveler’s Guide, and more.Recurring eventsAmong all the new and reprised events in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, HoYoverse will introduce several old events:Planar Fissure (October 8, 2025)Realm of the Strange (October 24, 2025)Gift of Odyssey (September 24, 2025)Pact of Permansor Terrae (October 15, 2025)Upon logging into this HoYoverse title after the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 commences, players will receive the new Preservation unit, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, for free. They will also receive some materials to upgrade him to level 60.For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai Star Rail version 3.6 Light Cones: All signature LCs revealed