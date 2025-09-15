Honkai Star Rail 3.6: Events and banner schedule

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 15, 2025 10:49 GMT
We take a look at every banner and event in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)
We take a look at every banner and event in Honkai Star Rail 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Like all updates, the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch will feature several events and gacha banners. Two brand new characters, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, are set to debut during this patch. Players who tuned in to the special program livestream are already aware of what will be released during the next version. However, some might not know.

Ad

For those curious ones, this article will list every event and banner that will be available during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners, explored

Following the usual banner pattern, the two new characters, Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, will debut in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, accompanied by two rerun units. Since the update will be split into two parts, each one will feature a new unit and a rerun unit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Take a look at the following section for the upcoming patch’s banner schedule:

First half (September 24, 2025)

Characters

Version 3.6 first half characters (Image via HoYoverse)
Version 3.6 first half characters (Image via HoYoverse)
  • 5-stars: Evernight (Ice, Remembrance) and The Herta (Ice, Erudition)
  • 4-stars: Guinaifen, Misha, and Xueyi
Ad

Light Cones

Version 3.6 first half Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)
Version 3.6 first half Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)
  • 5-stars: To Evernight’s Stars (Evernight signature LC) and Into the Unreachable Veil (The Herta signature LC)
  • 4-stars: Dream’s Montage, Dance! Dance! Dance!, and After the Charmony Fall
Ad

Second half (October 15, 2025)

Characters

Version 3.6 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)
Version 3.6 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)
  • 5-stars: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Physical, Preservation) and Anaxa (Wind, Erudition)
  • 4-stars: Serval, Hanya, and Sushang
Ad

Light Cones

Version 3.6 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)
Version 3.6 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)
  • 5-stars: Though Worlds Apart (Dan Heng Permansor Terrae signature LC) and Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Anaxa signature LC)
  • 4-stars: Only Silence Remains, Landau’s Choice, and Perfect Timing
Ad

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 events, explored

Nice Weather for Dromases

Ad

Nice Weather for Dromases is the flagship event of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 patch. During the update, players can participate in it to acquire various limited-time rewards. When the version ends, Trailblazers can also complete the event from the Conventional Memoir tab. However, they won’t be able to get the limited-time rewards after the HSR v3.6 expires.

Colorful Mayhem

The Colorful Mayhem is a collab of old events - Seal Slammers and Origami Bird. Players above Trailblaze Level 21 can participate in this multiplayer event to earn rewards featuring Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, and more.

Ad

Try-Not-To-Laugh Challenge

Try-Not-To-Laugh Challenge is a temporary event where players must complete various assignments. These rewards include Relic Remains, Stellar Jade, Traveler’s Guide, and more.

Recurring events

Among all the new and reprised events in Honkai Star Rail 3.6, HoYoverse will introduce several old events:

  • Planar Fissure (October 8, 2025)
  • Realm of the Strange (October 24, 2025)
  • Gift of Odyssey (September 24, 2025)

Pact of Permansor Terrae (October 15, 2025)

Upon logging into this HoYoverse title after the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 commences, players will receive the new Preservation unit, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, for free. They will also receive some materials to upgrade him to level 60.

Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications