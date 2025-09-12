Honkai Star Rail Dan Heng Permansor Terrae banner: 4-stars and Light Cones

HoYoverse revealed the second phase banners of Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 during the special program livestream. The newest Preservation character, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, and his signature Light Cone will debut together soon. Besides that, another limited-time 5-star character will receive a rerun banner.

This article will disclose Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s banner detail in Honkai Star Rail version 3.6’s second phase.

All featured characters in Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s second phase banners

HSR version 3.6 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 update will follow the usual six-week patch cycle, with its second half set to commence on October 15, 2025. When phase two goes live, players will get to roll for Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, the newest Preservation character, along with the latest Erudition unit, Anaxa.

During the second half of HSR version 3.6, players can get the following characters:

5-star - Dan Heng Permansor Terrae - Preservation Path, Physical

5-star - Anaxa - Erudition Path, Wind

4-star - Hanya - Harmony Path, Physical

4-star - Serval - Erudition Path, Lightning

4-star - Sushang - The Hunt Path, Physical

All featured Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s second phase banners

HSR version 3.6 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

When Dan Heng Permansor Terrae’s banner goes live, players can also pull for his signature Light Cone, Though Worlds Apart. Since Anaxa is getting a rerun banner, his weapon, Life Should Be Cast to Flames, will be available during the second phase of HSR version 3.6.

If players are pulling for any of the aforementioned 5-star characters, they should get the signature LCs, as these prove to be useful and boost the character’s fighting prowess.

Every Light Cone that will be featured during Honkai Star Rail version 3.6’s second half is:

5-star - Though Worlds Apart - Preservation Path

5-star - Life Should Be Cast to Flames - Erudition Path

4-star - Only Silence Remains - The Hunt Path

4-star - Landau’s Choice - Preservation Path

4-star - Perfect Timing - Abundance Path

