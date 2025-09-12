Honkai Star Rail 3.6 release date and countdown

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will officially launch on September 24, 2025, across all servers. The update is packed with fresh content, which has been teased in the latest livestream event. Players can expect to see a new Trailblaze Mission, events, and several quality-of-life features, alongside exciting characters like Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae being added to the game.
Trailblazers will want to track the patch and prepare for the upcoming characters. As such, this article discusses the HSR 3.6 release schedule for major regions and presents a countdown displaying the remaining time.
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 release date, time, and countdown
The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update is scheduled to launch on September 24, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Servers in America will receive the patch on September 23, 2025, due to the time zone differences.
Here’s a list outlining the version 3.6 release schedule for major regions:
America (September 23, 2025)
- Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 8 pm
- Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): 9 pm
- Central Daylight Time (CDT): 10 pm
- Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): 11 pm
Europe (September 24, 2025)
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): 4 am
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 am
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): 6 am
Asia (September 24, 2025)
- India Standard Time (IST): 8:30 am
- China Standard Time (CST): 11 am
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 am
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 pm
- Korea Standard Time (KST): 12 pm
The countdown below will further help readers track the time until HSR 3.6 goes live:
Players can look forward to preloading the patch files, which will reduce the time it takes to complete the final installation. HoYoverse usually rolls it out a couple of days prior to the major release.
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banner characters
The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners were announced during the recent livestream event. Here are all the characters that players can obtain via the gacha system during the update:
Phase 1
- Evernight (5-star) - Ice, Remembrance Path
- The Herta (5-star) - Ice, Erudition Path
- Misha (4-star) - Ice, Destruction Path
- Guinaifen (4-star) - Fire, Nihility Path
- Xueyi (4-star) - Quantum, Destruction Path
Phase 2
- Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (5-star) - Physical, Preservation Path
- Anaxa (5-star) - Wind, Erudition Path
- Sushang (4-star) - Physical, The Hunt Path
- Hanya (4-star) - Physical, Harmony Path
- Serval (4-star) - Lightning, Erudition Path
