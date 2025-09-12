Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners schedule

During the special program livestream, HoYoverse revealed the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banner schedule, showing the characters and Light Cones that Trailblazers can pull using Special Passes. In the first phase, players can roll Evernight and The Herta, while the second one features Dan Heng Permansor Terrae and Anaxa.

Ad

In this article, we will be taking a look at every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 character and Light Cone banners.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 phase one banners

Evernight's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase one banners of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will be released alongside the upcoming update on September 24, 2025. Two characters and their signature Light Cone banners will become available to all players. The 5- and 4-star units players can acquire from the phase one Warp banners are:

Ad

Trending

Evernight - 5-star - Ice, Remembrance Path

The Herta - 5-star - Ice, Erudition Path

Misha - 4-star - Ice, Destruction Path

Guinaifen - 4-star - Fire, Nihility Path

Xueyi - 4-star - Quantum, Destruction Path

Same as all patches, the first half will feature the aforementioned characters’ signature LCs alongside several 4-stars. These items are:

To Evernight’s Stars - 5-star - Remembrance Path

Into the Unreachable Veil - 5-star - Erudition Path

After the Charmony Fall - 4-star - Erudition Path

Dream’s Montage - 4-star - Abundance Path

Dance! Dance! Dance! - 4-star - Harmony Path

Ad

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 phase two banners

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail version 3.6’s phase two will commence after the first phase’s banners expire on October 15, 2025. During this half, Trailblazers can spend their Star Rail Special Passes and roll for the new Preservation character, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, and the rerun unit Anaxa.

Ad

Players can acquire the following characters during the second phase of version 3.6:

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae - 5-star - Physical, Preservation Path

Anaxa - 5-star - Wind, Erudition Path

Sushang - 4-star - Physical, The Hunt Path

Hanya - 4-star - Physical, Harmony Path

Serval - 4-star - Lightning, Erudition Path

Moreover, Trailblazers can get the following Light Cones in version 3.6’s second phase from the gacha banners:

Though Worlds Apart - 5-star - Preservation Path

Life Should Be Cast to Flames - 5-star - Erudition Path

Perfect Timing - 4-star - Abundance Path

Only Silence Remains - 4-star - The Hunt Path

Landau’s Choice - 4-star - Preservation Path

Ad

For more articles related to HoYoverse’s turn-based title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.