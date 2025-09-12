Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners schedule

By Argha Halder
Published Sep 12, 2025 13:16 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners revealed (Image via HoYoverse)
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners revealed (Image via HoYoverse)

During the special program livestream, HoYoverse revealed the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banner schedule, showing the characters and Light Cones that Trailblazers can pull using Special Passes. In the first phase, players can roll Evernight and The Herta, while the second one features Dan Heng Permansor Terrae and Anaxa.

In this article, we will be taking a look at every Honkai Star Rail 3.6 character and Light Cone banners.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 phase one banners

Evernight's banner (Image via HoYoverse)
Evernight's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Phase one banners of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will be released alongside the upcoming update on September 24, 2025. Two characters and their signature Light Cone banners will become available to all players. The 5- and 4-star units players can acquire from the phase one Warp banners are:

  • Evernight - 5-star - Ice, Remembrance Path
  • The Herta - 5-star - Ice, Erudition Path
  • Misha - 4-star - Ice, Destruction Path
  • Guinaifen - 4-star - Fire, Nihility Path
  • Xueyi - 4-star - Quantum, Destruction Path

Same as all patches, the first half will feature the aforementioned characters’ signature LCs alongside several 4-stars. These items are:

  • To Evernight’s Stars - 5-star - Remembrance Path
  • Into the Unreachable Veil - 5-star - Erudition Path
  • After the Charmony Fall - 4-star - Erudition Path
  • Dream’s Montage - 4-star - Abundance Path
  • Dance! Dance! Dance! - 4-star - Harmony Path
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 phase two banners

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's banner (Image via HoYoverse)
Dan Heng Permansor Terrae's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail version 3.6’s phase two will commence after the first phase’s banners expire on October 15, 2025. During this half, Trailblazers can spend their Star Rail Special Passes and roll for the new Preservation character, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, and the rerun unit Anaxa.

Players can acquire the following characters during the second phase of version 3.6:

  • Dan Heng Permansor Terrae - 5-star - Physical, Preservation Path
  • Anaxa - 5-star - Wind, Erudition Path
  • Sushang - 4-star - Physical, The Hunt Path
  • Hanya - 4-star - Physical, Harmony Path
  • Serval - 4-star - Lightning, Erudition Path

Moreover, Trailblazers can get the following Light Cones in version 3.6’s second phase from the gacha banners:

  • Though Worlds Apart - 5-star - Preservation Path
  • Life Should Be Cast to Flames - 5-star - Erudition Path
  • Perfect Timing - 4-star - Abundance Path
  • Only Silence Remains - 4-star - The Hunt Path
  • Landau’s Choice - 4-star - Preservation Path
For more articles related to HoYoverse’s turn-based title, Honkai Star Rail, check the following section out:

Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
