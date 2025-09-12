  • home icon
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream summary: Release date, banners, events, and everything new

By Akash Paul
Modified Sep 12, 2025 14:01 GMT
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 key artwork
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream overview (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream officially concluded on September 12, 2025, and it teased several pieces of content from the next patch. Viewers got a glimpse at the new banners, events, and the upcoming story, alongside the gameplay of Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae. The telecast host also shared three new redemption codes containing free rewards.

For those wondering, the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update is scheduled to release globally on September 24, 2025. This article further details everything announced for the new patch.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 special program summary

New characters

Two new characters from version 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)
Two new characters from version 3.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 will introduce Evernight and Dan Heng Permansor Terrae as the new playable 5-star characters. The former is an Ice Remembrance unit that will take on the DPS role. In contrast, Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will become a support unit, being a follower of the Preservation Path. He is destined to join the Physical roster.

Players can claim Dan Heng Permansor Terrae for free from October 15, 2025, to the end of version 4.0.

Gacha Banners

The Honkai Star Rail 3.6 banners will feature the following characters:

First phase

  • 5-stars- Evernight and The Herta
  • 4-stars- Misha, Guinaifen, Xueyi

Second phase

  • 5-stars- Dan Heng Permansor Terrae and Anaxa
  • 4-stars- Sushang, Hanya, and Serval

Here are new Light Cones featured on the gacha banners:

  • To Evernight’s Stars (Remembrance Path)
  • Though Worlds Apart (Preservation Path)

New Trailblaze mission and map

The Trailblaze Mission will unlock new map]s (Image via HoYoverse)
The Trailblaze Mission will unlock new map]s (Image via HoYoverse)

Back to Earth in Evernight is the new Trailblaze mission announced for version 3.6, and it will further the narrative of Amphoreus. During the quest, Trailblazer will venture into unexplored locations like the Radiant Scarwood Grove of Epiphany and Universal Matrix while trying to save the isolated planet and its people. Hopefully, Evernight will help the team on this heroic journey.

Fresh events and game mode

Nice Weather of Dromases is the flagship event from Honkai Star Rail 3.6, where players will be tasked with nurturing a baby Dromas. The process includes scheduling daily activities, feeding them, and more. Here are the other new events featured in the next patch:

  • Colorful Mayhem (Seal Slammers with an online mode)
  • Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge (This is a combat event)
  • Planar Fissure (Relic drop rate will be doubled for a limited time)
  • Gift of Odyssey (Seven-day login event rewarding 10 free wishes)
Anomaly Arbitration is an upcoming game mode (Image via HoYoverse)
Anomaly Arbitration is an upcoming game mode (Image via HoYoverse)

Anomaly Arbitration is the new high-difficulty game mode arriving in the new patch. It features combat challenges with three trial stages, each requiring different teams to complete. After completing them, Trailblazers will proceed to the final stage containing a difficult boss battle.

The final reward is a brand new item called the Interference Key, which can be used to lock relic substats. Players will receive an Interference Key via the Conductor’s Special Treat.

Also read: All Honkai Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones revealed

New Relic sets

Upcoming Relic Sets (Image via HoYoverse)
Upcoming Relic Sets (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream announced two new Relic sets for the new patch that will presumably benefit the upcoming characters. You can obtain them from the Path of Hidden Salvation Cavern of Corrosion:

  • World-Remaking Deliverer
  • Self-Enshrouded Recluse

QoL changes

Here are all the QoL changes heading to the version 3.6 update:

  • The Character Guides interface will display trace leveling progression, recommended Light Cones, and other details.
  • The Recommended Line-Up Hint feature will generate lineup suggestions based on the owned or selected characters.
  • The Story Recap function will come online in the new patch. Players can use the feature to replay previous missions and view specific cutscenes.
  • The Journey Highlights function will allow Trailblazers to view ongoing and upcoming events. They can also check the associated rewards.
  • Gifts of Stardust store will be added in version 3.6. Players will be able to purchase various cosmetic items in exchange for Lone Stardust.
Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes

The code is available for a limited time (Image via HoYoverse)
The code is available for a limited time (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse shared a total of three Honkai Star Rail 3.6 livestream codes. You can redeem them to obtain the following rewards:

  • WTK9Z6EMQPEP: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits
  • AA39GPEL9NHB: 100x Stellar Jade and 5x Traveler's Guide
  • QSJQZ7WL9PZX: 100x Stellar Jade and 4x Refined Aether

The codes will expire on September 13, 2025, at 11:59 pm (UTC+8).

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Twitter icon

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

