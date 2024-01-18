Best teams for Virtual Scentventure Confusing Lies stage in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail version 1.6’s launch brought the Virtual Scentventure event in the title. The event has five normal stages, all of which can be unlocked in five days. Players must complete the illusion challenge to earn points based on their performance. The second day of the event features the Confusing Lies stage, where Trailblazers will fight against the Stellaron Hunter, Kafka.

Players wanting to complete the Confusing Lies stage might wonder about the best teams. This article covers the top three Honkai Star Rail 1.6 teams to conquer the stage.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the writer's opinion.

What are the best teams for the Virtual Scentventure Confusing Lies stage in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Blade, Bronya, Ruan Mei, Lynx

A team featuring Blade, Bronya, Ruan Mei, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Bronya (Buffer)

(Buffer) Ruan Mei (Secondary buffer)

(Secondary buffer) Lynx (Healer)

In this hypercarry-oriented Honkai Star Rail team composition, Blade is the main DPS, as he is the only unit capable of dealing colossal damage to the opponent.

Bronya and Ruan Mei provide various buffs to Blade to boost his damage. While Blade's CRIT and ATK stats are simultaneously boosted by the former, the latter increases his SPD and Weakness Break Efficiency.

Meanwhile, Lynx watches over her party members and uses her healing abilities to ensure they are not knocked down while fighting.

Argenti, Hanya, Pela, Luocha

A team featuring Argenti, Hanya, Pela, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Hanya (Buffer)

(Buffer) Pela (Debuffer)

(Debuffer) Luocha (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail hypercarry-based team composition features Argenti as the main DPS. He is a relatively new unit added to the title's character roster during the version 1.5 update.

Hanya assists Argenti by boosting his SPD and ATK for two turns while replenishing Skill Points. Meanwhile, Pela inflicts Exposed on the adversaries with her ultimate, allowing Argenti to deal greater damage to them.

Luocha heals all allies with low HP to ensure they survive until the end of the battle.

Dan Heng imbibitor Lunae, Ruan Mei, Yukong, Fu Xuan

A team featuring Dan Heng imbibitor Lunae, Ruan Mei, Yukong, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng imbibitor Lunae (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Buffer)

(Buffer) Yukong (Secondary Buffer)

(Secondary Buffer) Fu Xuan (Tank)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail hypercarry team composition. He can instantly vaporize his opponents as he is one of the best DPS characters in this space odyssey.

While Imbibitor Lunae is busy fighting, Runa Mei and Yukong buff him to boost his damage further. The former grants him All-Type RES PEN, which increases his damage, while the latter enhances Imbibitor Lunae's ATK and CRIT-related stats. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan helps her teammates by absorbing most of the enemies' damage.