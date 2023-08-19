Best tips and tricks to avoid a bad ending in Baldur's Gate 3

The freedom of choice granted to players in Baldur's Gate 3 has been widely praised, as each quest can be resolved in multiple ways. You can get different results depending on how you tackle a quest. This means the game has several endings, with some considered better than others. However, getting to a good conclusion is not as straightforward as selecting dialogue options.

There are plenty of factors and unforeseen circumstances that will affect the story's flow. However, there are a few things you can do to achieve the best possible ending.

Getting a good ending in Baldur's Gate 3

1) Help your party members

Your party members have personal goals that they need your help with (Image via Larian Studios)

The challenges in Baldur's Gate 3 aren't meant to be faced alone. This is why the game will provide you with several companions that can be recruited. However, they are not just for support. They are important to the narrative, and each one has a story to tell.

To secure the best possible ending, investing time in getting to know these companions is a must. Upon knowing them better, you will be given a chance to help resolve their personal problems. Doing so is a difficult but rewarding task as it can help in getting a good ending.

Having all your party members alive and well will certainly help you get the best possible conclusion.

2) Pass your dice rolls

Skill checks rely on dice rolls (Image via Larian Studios)

Aside from the choices you make during conversations, there is another element that decides the outcome of certain interactions in Baldur's Gate 3: dice rolls. While the results of rolls are random, there are some things you can do to help pass the DC of a certain skill check.

Using spells like Guidance will add bonus dice on top of the standard d20 roll. Also, selecting the right character to do a task is important. For example, use a party member with a high Charisma stat for persuasion or deception checks. Lastly, try to gain Advantages before rolling to get increased odds of succeeding.

Doing these will increase the chances of beating the DC of any checks that require a dice roll in Baldur's Gate 3.

3) Save often without overwriting

Saving often will allow you to go back and fix unfavorable results (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 has plenty of branching outcomes that occur from player choices. Some decisions will lead to a path that cannot be undone unless you have a save file. This is called save scumming.

This tactic allows you to return to a moment just before a major decision emerges in the story. This might be frowned upon, but having a save file to go back to can be convenient if you want the best possible ending.

Aside from giving players the chance to undo their decisions, this allows them to experience all possible outcomes without restarting from the beginning.