Best tips and tricks for Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals

Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals is a limited-time game mode introduced during the Fortune and Colors event. This mode is basically 3v3 football/soccer, where you can use three heroes and their special abilities to score goals and defend.

Matches are shorter than regular games, lasting up to four minutes, and require a team to either reach 10 points or maintain the highest score when time expires. Themed around the Chinese Lion Dance tradition, this mode includes unique mechanics and three selectable heroes: Black Widow, Star-Lord, and Iron Fist.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about the Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals and some tips and tricks to help you win.

Trending

Tips and tricks to win each match in Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals

Objective: Take the ball to the opponent’s goal. Passing through side segments scores 1 point, while going through the center nets 3 points.

Movement and ball handling:

The ball is automatically picked up by walking over it.

Players use their basic and secondary attacks to pass or shoot the ball. The longer the secondary attack is charged, the farther the ball travels.

Use skills to steal the ball or disrupt enemies.

Restrictions:

You cannot shoot the ball to score; it must be carried through the goal.

Read more: How to easily earn Danqing in Marvel Rivals Fortune & Colors event

Best tips and tricks

Team roles:

Black Widow (Striker)

Widow is your striker who will primarily score goals (Image via NetEase Games)

Role: Primary scorer.

Strengths: Exceptional speed with Fleet Foot and precise attacking capabilities with Edge Dancer.

Tips:

Stay near the midline when defending, ready to break away for a quick goal.

Use your agility to maneuver around defenders and create openings.

If the ball is loose, capitalize on your speed to secure possession before opponents can react.

Star-Lord (Midfielder)

Star-Lord is the midfielder and support for the striker (Image via NetEase Games)

Role: Support and disruptor.

Strengths: Versatile toolkit including Rocket Propulsion for aerial mobility and Blaster Barrage to knock enemies back in Clash of Dancing Lions mode in Marvel Rivals.

Tips:

Position yourself centrally to assist both defense and offense.

Use your mobility to intercept passes or create opportunities for your team.

Don’t waste your cooldowns — save Blaster Barrage and tackles for critical moments in scrums.

and tackles for critical moments in scrums. Pass to Black Widow if she's positioned near the opponent’s goal for an easy finish.

Iron Fist (Defender)

Iron Fist should be used as Goalie (Image via NetEase Games)

Role: Goalie and disruptor.

Strengths: Excellent at stealing the ball with K’un-Lun Kicks and defending against aerial plays.

Tips:

Stay closest to your goal to block opposing players.

Use your directional swipes to intercept and redirect incoming attacks.

Clear the ball towards teammates or the opponent’s goal whenever you secure possession.

Also read: How to unlock Of Festivals and Friends Gallery Card in Marvel Rivals

Best strategies

Dedicated roles: having dedicated strikers, midfielders, and defenders will maximize your efficiency and field control.

Zone control: Use your abilities to disrupt enemy formations and clear paths for your teammates.

Smart ball handling:

Aim upwards to pass over opponents blocking your path.

Avoid holding onto the ball unnecessarily — pass or clear it to prevent turnovers.

Exploit the small ball hitbox to secure possession by walking directly over it.

Adapt to the situation:

Focus on scoring side points if the central lane is heavily guarded.

Stalling tactics, like keeping the ball in the air with Star-Lord or using Iron Fist’s double jumps, can run down the clock if your team is leading.

Avoid common mistakes:

Never shoot the ball at the goal — this will only waste time.

Don’t rush to the ball without purpose. Instead, position yourself strategically.

Focus on securing the ball early and maintaining pressure on the opponent. Prioritize scoring over style — opt for side goals if the center is too risky. Rely on teamwork, with defenders providing support to strikers and midfielders, make sure the ball is mostly in your control.

Use these tips wisely, and your win rates in this new mode in Marvel Rivals will drastically increase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.