Best tips and tricks to reach Ultimate Champion in Clash Royale

Path of Legends is one of the most competitive game modes in Clash Royale. It is vastly different from Trophy Road, where you fight to reach a maximum trophy limit of 9,000. There is no such cap in this mode, and you can climb to as many points as you want, with the best player taking home the #1 spot and endless bragging rights.

This article will cover everything you need to know about reaching Ultimate Champion in Path of Legends, from building a good deck to defeating hard counters.

How to reach Ultimate Champion in Clash Royale

Building a strong deck for the Ultimate Champion push

It is one of the best decks in the game right now (Image via Supercell)

It is important to understand your play style in Clash Royale, which will determine what kind of cards suit you the most.

Once you learn your play style, you can go ahead and build a deck revolving around the cards that fit your gameplay. However, it is advisable to pick a deck that is similar to yours but has been built by a Clash Royale professional.

Professional players build decks meticulously, covering every shortcoming that would otherwise leave a crack in the foundation. If you pick one that suits your play style and master it, you might be able to find more success than you would with a self-built deck.

Understanding matchups while pushing for Ultimate Champion

There are a total of 10 Leagues that you will come across on your road to Ultimate Champion:

League 1: Challenger I

Challenger I League 2: Challenger II

Challenger II League 3: Challenger III

Challenger III League 4: Master I

Master I League 5: Master II

Master II League 6: Master III

Master III League 7: Champion

Champion League 8: Grand Champion

Grand Champion League 9: Royal Champion

Royal Champion League 10: Ultimate Champion

From League 1 to League 7, you will get Golden Steps for winning a set number of battles. These are like save points that won’t let you lose your progress even if you lose a hundred battles in a row.

From League 7 to League 10, you won’t be given Golden Steps. So, every time you lose a battle, you will drop by one step. This is where the seasoned players triumph over the average Clashers.

Learning your deck and knowing how to deal with hard counters is of paramount importance. Supercell will make you go up against ruthless, hard counters, and if you are not well prepared, you will face defeat over and over again.

Take breaks when needed

Knight Evolution (Image via Supercell)

If you see that you are on a losing streak, it is advisable to take a break. Playing while you are tilted will make you frustrated. Clash Royale is a game that needs to be played with strong strategies and a cool mind.