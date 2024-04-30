Best tips to use Goblins in Clash Royale

Goblins in Clash Royale could completely change the gameplay strategy. These quick soldiers are adaptable in both attack and defense, giving your forces crucial support while successfully fending off hostile attacks. This card can deal a lot of damage and cycle through your deck while applying pressure to your opponent thanks to their cheap elixir cost.

It provides a dependable and effective answer for enhancing your offensive assaults, bolstering your defenses, or managing the game's pace. This article provides a few tips to use Goblins in Clash Royale.

Strategies to use Goblins in Clash Royale

1) Use them as supportive offense

Goblins are a good supportive offense (Image via Supercell)

Goblins in Clash Royale can be used as fast damage dealers behind a tank or as support for heavier units during your offensive pushes. Consider sending Goblins with a tanky unit, such as a Giant or a Golem, to quickly dispatch any defensive soldiers aimed at your tank. They can move as swiftly as your tank and narrow the distance to opposing defenses thanks to their rapid movement speed.

Goblins can also be utilized in conjunction with cards like Hog Rider or Miner to chip away at opponent towers in Clash Royale. They are an effective complement to your aggressive assaults because of their cheap elixir cost, which lets you quickly rotate through your deck and keep the pressure on your opponent.

2) Position them for defensive reinforcement

Goblin Gang consists of three Goblins and three Spear Goblins (Image via Supercell)

When positioned strategically, goblins can efficiently fight a wide range of threats and excel at defending against troops with low to medium health. They can quickly eliminate opposing troops thanks to their decent damage output, making them an affordable alternative for protecting your region.

Goblins can also be employed in conjunction with defensive buildings in Clash Royale, such as Tesla or Cannon, to create a strong barrier against attacks from the ground.

3) Cycle and control

Goblin (Image via Supercell)

Goblins in Clash Royale are great for quickly going through your deck and getting to your crucial cards more often because of their cheap elixir cost. To maintain elixir efficiency and apply pressure to your opponent throughout the match, use goblins in your deck mix. Adjust to shifting circumstances on the battlefield by utilizing their adaptability, whether you need to repel an opposing advance or mount a counterattack.

Goblins can also be employed to manage the game's tempo by continuously pressing your opponent's towers, making them spend elixir on defense instead of launching their attacks. Control the course of the fight and improve your chances of winning by making good use of goblins.

