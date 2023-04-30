Best topping for Kouign Amann Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

While the Cookie Run: Kingdom community is buzzing with differing opinions on the game's newest addition, Kouign Amann Cookie, those who have already pulled her at the Gacha face a bigger question as to which toppings to use for the rather unusual skillset the new character possesses. The ATK SPD-focused Cookie will only work in specific team builds, further complicating the choice of toppings.

This article explores various options and evaluates the best-suited choice for Kouign Amann in most in-game situations.

How to get most out of Kouign Amann Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Before getting into the Cookie's ideal topping build, let's review her skills in detail. The numbers for the maxed-out "Paladin's Way" skill are provided below:

Stronger Regular Attacks: 342.7% of ATK

Extra DMG per ATK SPD Buffs: +22.5% per x1 ATK SPD buff

ATK SPD: +25.0% for 8.0 sec; stacks up to x1

ATK SPD Debuff Resistance: +50.0% for 12.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Light-type DMG: +20.0% for 10 sec; stacks up to x1

Light Strike DMG: 707.9%; ignores 17.5% of target's DMG Resist

Regular Attack ATK SPD: +4.0% for 8.0 sec; stacks up to x10

Paladin's Way: DMG Resist +12.5% for 15.0 sec upon gaining a debuff; stacks up to x2

The various sub stats of a maxed-out Kouign Amann in Cookie Run: Kingdom are also attached:

HP: 234,552

ATK: 47,467

DEF: 89,145

CRIT: 13%

Overall Power: 219,013

Kouign Amann's skills are based largely around ATK SPD boosts for her team, with solid DMG numbers as a tank/secondary DPS. A major use case for her in Cookie Run: Kingdom appears to be alongside Madeleine in the Arena, in a new iteration of the once popular ATK SPD team.

This largely boils down to the topping choices for Kouign Amann to either boost her cooldown, which will increase the amount of time the said buffs will be in effect, or boost her survivability, to ensure she stays alive long enough to anchor the team.

Given that her cooldown is already on the lower end of the spectrum in Cookie Run: Kingdom (12-second base), and Kouign Amann's primary role in any team is that of a "tank," a Solid Almond topping is the logical choice.

The benefits presented by the Swift Chocolate route are moot if Kouign does not survive for long against the enemy, making boosting her DMG resist a more pressing need than reducing her cooldown.

Players are also advised to use the Squishy Jelly Watch treasure to reduce the cooldown and get the best of both worlds out of Kouign Amann's builds.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can follow this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

