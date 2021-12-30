Cookie Run Kingdom Toppings guide: Which one should you use?

The scale of upgrades players can make to their Cookies is very wide in Cookie Run Kingdom. Leveling up Cookies, their skills, and specific attributes are separate but vital processes in Cookie Run Kingdom. If players want to be able to compete, they need to make all of these upgrades strategically to ensure they make the best use of their resources.

One extremely cost-effective way of boosting specific attributes of various Cookies is to use toppings. These toppings are in-game materials that can be added to Cookies to boost specific skills. A total of 10 toppings are currently available in the game, with each having a particular stat they can help increase.

This article will guide readers on creating the ideal team for their playstyle by using the right toppings.

Best toppings to use in Cookie Run Kingdom in 2022

Toppings follow a pattern similar to Skill Powder in how they are differentiated in Cookie Run Kingdom. To upscale an Epic Cookie, one requires an Epic Solid Almond and so on. Obtaining toppings is a different challenge, but many of the methods used to obtain skill powder apply to toppings as well.

There is no "best" topping in Cookie Run Kingdom, as all toppings perform a specific useful function. However, the toppings mentioned below combine very well and are always worth grinding for.

Note: Every Cookie has five topping slots. A "full" build of a particular topping means that all 5 slots are filled with the same slot.

3) Solid Almond

Solid Almond topping in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom Wiki)

Solid Almond boosts the Damage Resist capability of Cookies. Adding a Solid Almond topping to a Cookie will make it last longer in battle. Cookies that boast great ATK power but lack good max HP or Charge cookies burning out too quickly in battle can last exponentially longer with a Solid Almond build.

2) Searing Raspberry

Searing Raspberry topping in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom Wiki)

As the name suggests, it increases the ATK power of Cookies. It is best when used with Rear or Mid DPS Cookies as the Front line protects them, and an extra DMG boost will also reduce the damage taken by the Front Cookie. Higher ATK power is always beneficial in Cookie Run Kingdom, so Searing Raspberries are the most commonly used topping in combos.

1) Swift Chocolate

Swift Chocolate topping in Cookie Run Kingdom (Image via Cookie Run Kingdom Wiki)

Swift Chocolate topping is currently the most popular topping in Cookie Run Kingdom. The primary purpose of the toppings is to increase the stats that conventional upgrades won't. After maxing out a Cookie and their skills, players cannot reduce an ability's cooldown any further, and for most Cookies, even maxing them out doesn't provide much of an improvement.

The Swift Chocolate topping works to decrease the cooldown of the Cookie's attacks and does not interfere with the function of the topping it is paired with at all.

How to use toppings effectively in Cookie Run Kingdom?

These three toppings are players' best options to improve their Cookies. Users should try out various combos between these three to achieve multiple targets simultaneously.

Gingerbrave, for example, is an excellent Cookie even at higher ranks. With his signature attribute being his best-in-class cooldown, a Swift Chocolate build seems to be the best idea for him. But at higher ranks, he lacks HP to stay in battle, so players should incorporate some Solid Almond into the mix to get more value from him in combat.

This is a small example of how to use toppings together effectively. Readers should keep grinding for these topics and then set goals on how to improve their Cookies with the toppings they can obtain.

If players have a specific goal and want to discover how to achieve it, they can share it in the comments for other Cookie Run Kingdom enthusiasts to answer.

