Best W-Engines for Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero

The best W-Engine for Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero must have all the crucial attributes that can benefit the 5-star Agent. The character hails from the Frost attribute as an Attack specialist, and he has the ability to nuke targets using a unique Totalize effect. Players might want to know which weapons to invest in to maximize his combat potential.

This article discusses some of the best W-Engines that can be used to build Hugo in ZZZ.

Best S-rank W-Engines for Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Myriad Eclipse

Myriad Eclipse (Image via HoYoverse)

The Myriad Eclipse serves as Hugo’s signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero, meaning you can expect the best performance if you have it equipped. The weapon rolls with a CRIT Rate substat. The passive further boosts the unit’s CRIT DMG by 45%.

When using an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate to deal Ice DMG, Hugo will also gain the Absolute Zero Death Sentence effect for three seconds. When the effect is active, his attacks will ignore 25% of the enemy's DEF.

The Myriad Eclipse is packed with all the crucial stats and passives to further improve Hugo’s combat potential.

2) Deep Sea Visitor

Deep Sea Visitor (Image via HoYoverse)

If you’ve obtained the Deep Sea Visitor when Ellen was available, equip it on Hugo. The W-Engine is equipped with a CRIT Rate substat and offers a 25% Ice DMG bonus to the wearer.

Upon hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Hugo’s CRIT Rate will increase by 10% for eight seconds. When dealing Ice DMG with a Dash Attack, the user's CRIT Rate increases by an additional 10% for 15 seconds.

Hugo can obtain all the essential stats with the Deep Sea Visitor.

Best A-rank W-Engines for Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero

1) Marcato Desire

Marcato Desire (Image via HoYoverse)

The Marcato Desire is considered one of the best A-rank W-Engines for Attack specialists, and Hugo in Zenless Zone Zero is no exception.

The weapon has a CRIT rate substat. In addition, if the character hits an enemy using EX Special Attack or Chain Attack, the equipper's ATK increases by 6% for eight seconds. While the target is under an Attribute Anomaly, this effect goes up by an additional 6%.

2) Cannon Rotor

Cannon Rotor (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cannon Rotor is an A-rank W-Engine exclusive to the ZZZ battle pass, and it can be used to build Hugo. It provides some CRIT Rate via subsidiary stat and can increase his ATK by 7.5%.

Landing a critical hit on an enemy, which Hugo will be able to do quite often, will inflict an additional 200% of ATK as DMG. This effect can trigger once every eight seconds. His Totalize effect, combined with the extra instance of damage, can easily nuke targets.

