Zenless Zone Zero Hugo materials and ascension requirements leaked

Hugo’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero have been leaked from the closed beta test, and as a result, players can start preparing them ahead of the character’s official release. Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, has listed all the ascension resources on their website to further help proxies. That said, Hugo is confirmed to be an Ice Attack agent, and it will reflect on his requirements.
This article further discusses Hugo’s materials in ZZZ.
Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All Zenless Zone Zero Hugo materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks
Hugo has been confirmed to debut in version 1.7 via the Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing campaign. Consider pre-farming the following resources if you wish to summon the agent:
Here's what you need to level up Hugo's abilities in ZZZ, as per the leaked information:
The following table contains materials required to unlock Hugo's core skills in ZZZ, provided the leaks are accurate:
Where to find Hugo’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero
Basic/ Advanced Attack and Pioneer's Certification Seals
To obtain the Basic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification Seals, interact with the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. Complete the Attack Drill combat challenge and spend some Battery Charge. The console can be found at the HIA Club.
Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Freeze Chips
Interact with the VR device at HIA Club to initiate the Icing Test. Defeat the enemy waves to acquire different types of Freeze Chips in ZZZ. The combat challenge will consume Battery Charges depending on the number of opponents you select at the beginning.
Hamster Cage Pass
You can obtain the Hamster Cage Pass upon reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Also, look out for limited-time events, as they reward this rare commodity.
Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary
Defeat Notorious - Dullahan from the Expert Challenge to farm the Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary. The corresponding console is located at the HIA Club.
Finale Dance Shoes
The Finale Dance Shoes is a weekly boss material obtainable from the Twin Marionettes. To fight this entity, head to the Scott Outpost and initiate the Notorious Hunt challenge.
Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.