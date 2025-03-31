Zenless Zone Zero Hugo materials and ascension requirements leaked

Hugo’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero have been leaked from the closed beta test, and as a result, players can start preparing them ahead of the character’s official release. Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, has listed all the ascension resources on their website to further help proxies. That said, Hugo is confirmed to be an Ice Attack agent, and it will reflect on his requirements.

Ad

This article further discusses Hugo’s materials in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

All Zenless Zone Zero Hugo materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hugo has been confirmed to debut in version 1.7 via the Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing campaign. Consider pre-farming the following resources if you wish to summon the agent:

Promotion Level Materials Required Dennies Required Rewards 20 Basic Attack Certification Seal x4 24,000 N/A 30 Advanced Attack Certification Seal x12 56,000 1x Master Tape 40 Advanced Attack Certification Seal x20 120,000 N/A 50 Pioneer's Certification Seal x10 200,000 1x Master Tape 60 Pioneer's Certification Seal x20 400,000 N/A

Ad

Here's what you need to level up Hugo's abilities in ZZZ, as per the leaked information:

Skill level Required materials Required Dennies 2 Basic Freeze Chip x2 2,000 3 Basic Freeze Chip x3 3,000 4 Advanced Freeze Chip x2 6,000 5 Advanced Freeze Chip x3 9,000 6 Advanced Freeze Chip x4 12,000 7 Advanced Freeze Chip x6 18,000 8 Specialized Freeze Chip x5 45,000 9 Specialized Freeze Chip x8 67,500 10 Specialized Freeze Chip x10 90,000 11 Specialized Freeze Chip x12 112,500 12 Specialized Freeze Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1 135,000

Ad

The following table contains materials required to unlock Hugo's core skills in ZZZ, provided the leaks are accurate:

Core Skills Required Materials Required Dennies A N/A 5000 B Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x2 12,000 C Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x4 28,000 D Finale Dance Shoes x2, Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x9 60,000 E Finale Dance Shoes x3,Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x15 100,000 F Finale Dance Shoes x4, Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x30 200,000

Ad

Where to find Hugo’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/ Advanced Attack and Pioneer's Certification Seals

Attack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Basic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification Seals, interact with the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. Complete the Attack Drill combat challenge and spend some Battery Charge. The console can be found at the HIA Club.

Ad

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Freeze Chips

Icing Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the VR device at HIA Club to initiate the Icing Test. Defeat the enemy waves to acquire different types of Freeze Chips in ZZZ. The combat challenge will consume Battery Charges depending on the number of opponents you select at the beginning.

Ad

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the Hamster Cage Pass upon reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Also, look out for limited-time events, as they reward this rare commodity.

Ad

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary

Notorious - Dullahan (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat Notorious - Dullahan from the Expert Challenge to farm the Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary. The corresponding console is located at the HIA Club.

Ad

Finale Dance Shoes

Twin Marionettes Notorious Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

The Finale Dance Shoes is a weekly boss material obtainable from the Twin Marionettes. To fight this entity, head to the Scott Outpost and initiate the Notorious Hunt challenge.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.