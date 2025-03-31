  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Zenless Zone Zero Hugo materials and ascension requirements leaked

Zenless Zone Zero Hugo materials and ascension requirements leaked

By Akash Paul
Modified Mar 31, 2025 18:22 GMT
Hugo via Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing
This article explores the Zenless Zone Zero Hugo materials and ascension requirements (Image via HoYoverse)

Hugo’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero have been leaked from the closed beta test, and as a result, players can start preparing them ahead of the character’s official release. Hakush.in, a credible third-party source, has listed all the ascension resources on their website to further help proxies. That said, Hugo is confirmed to be an Ice Attack agent, and it will reflect on his requirements.

Ad

This article further discusses Hugo’s materials in ZZZ.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

All Zenless Zone Zero Hugo materials and ascension requirements, according to leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hugo has been confirmed to debut in version 1.7 via the Zenless Zone Zero drip marketing campaign. Consider pre-farming the following resources if you wish to summon the agent:

Promotion Level

Materials Required

Dennies Required

Rewards

20

Basic Attack Certification Seal x4

24,000

N/A

30

Advanced Attack Certification Seal x12

56,000

1x Master Tape

40

Advanced Attack Certification Seal x20

120,000

N/A

50

Pioneer's Certification Seal x10

200,000

1x Master Tape

60

Pioneer's Certification Seal x20

400,000

N/A

Ad

Here's what you need to level up Hugo's abilities in ZZZ, as per the leaked information:

Skill level

Required materials

Required Dennies

2

Basic Freeze Chip x2

2,000

3

Basic Freeze Chip x3

3,000

4

Advanced Freeze Chip x2

6,000

5

Advanced Freeze Chip x3

9,000

6

Advanced Freeze Chip x4

12,000

7

Advanced Freeze Chip x6

18,000

8

Specialized Freeze Chip x5

45,000

9

Specialized Freeze Chip x8

67,500

10

Specialized Freeze Chip x10

90,000

11

Specialized Freeze Chip x12

112,500

12

Specialized Freeze Chip x15, Hamster Cage Pass x1

135,000

Ad

The following table contains materials required to unlock Hugo's core skills in ZZZ, provided the leaks are accurate:

Core Skills

Required Materials

Required Dennies

A

N/A

5000

B

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x2

12,000

C

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x4

28,000

D

Finale Dance Shoes x2, Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x9

60,000

E

Finale Dance Shoes x3,Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x15

100,000

F

Finale Dance Shoes x4, Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary x30

200,000

Ad

Where to find Hugo’s materials in Zenless Zone Zero

Basic/ Advanced Attack and Pioneer's Certification Seals

Attack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)
Attack Drill (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Basic, Advanced Attack, and Pioneer's Certification Seals, interact with the VR device in Zenless Zone Zero. Complete the Attack Drill combat challenge and spend some Battery Charge. The console can be found at the HIA Club.

Ad

Basic/ Advanced/ Specialized Freeze Chips

Icing Test (Image via HoYoverse)
Icing Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the VR device at HIA Club to initiate the Icing Test. Defeat the enemy waves to acquire different types of Freeze Chips in ZZZ. The combat challenge will consume Battery Charges depending on the number of opponents you select at the beginning.

Ad

Hamster Cage Pass

Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)
Hamster Cage Pass (Image via HoYoverse)

You can obtain the Hamster Cage Pass upon reaching Level 35 in the New Eridu City Fund (Battle Pass). Also, look out for limited-time events, as they reward this rare commodity.

Ad

Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary

Notorious - Dullahan (Image via HoYoverse)
Notorious - Dullahan (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat Notorious - Dullahan from the Expert Challenge to farm the Higher Dimensional Data: Murderous Obituary. The corresponding console is located at the HIA Club.

Ad

Finale Dance Shoes

Twin Marionettes Notorious Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)
Twin Marionettes Notorious Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

The Finale Dance Shoes is a weekly boss material obtainable from the Twin Marionettes. To fight this entity, head to the Scott Outpost and initiate the Notorious Hunt challenge.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी