The best W-Engines for Orphie in Zenless Zone Zero must include attributes that cater to her sub-DPS playstyle. She essentially requires CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG to nuke targets with her ultimate ability and off-field attacks. Energy Regen is another attribute that will help her frequently trigger the EX Special Attack from the sidelines.

Thankfully, Attack specialists get several weapon options to choose from. This article further narrows down the best W-Engines to build Orphie and Magus in Zenless Zone Zero.

Zenless Zone Zero Orphie W-Engines guide

1) Bellicose Blaze

The best W-Engine for Orphie (Image via HoYoverse)

Bellicose Blaze is arguably the best W-Engine Orphie in Zenless Zone Zero, as it serves as her signature option. The weapon is equipped with 24% Energy Regen, and increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 20%. If Orphie triggers Aftershock, her attack will ignore 15% of the enemy's defense for eight seconds, for up to two stacks.

Repeated triggers reset the duration, meaning you can perpetually sustain the effect. The Energy Regen is also quite beneficial to Orphie, as it allows her to frequently trigger the off-field Special Attack.

2) Marcato Desire

The strongest A-Rank option for Orphie (Image via HoYoverse)

You can no longer obtain the Marcato Desire, as it was an exclusive reward. However, if you have picked up the A-Rank weapon, use it to build Orphie. The weapon rolls with a CRIT Rate sub-stat and a compelling passive for the agent.

Orphie will basically receive up to 6% ATK after casting the EX Special Skill or Chain Attack. The effect is doubled when the target is under an Attribute Anomaly.

3) Severed Innocence

Severed Innocence can boost Orhpie's CRIT DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Severed Innocence is Soldier 0 Anby’s signature W-Engine in Zenless Zone Zero, and it works surprisingly well for Orphie. It offers 48% CRIT DMG via substat. Orphie will get up to 60% more CRIT DMG from the weapon’s passive, which additionally increases the wearer’s Electric DMG.

The attribute damage doesn’t align with the agent’s element. However, you might still want to use Severed Innocence for its massive stat boost.

4) Gilded Blossom

An alternate A-Rank W-Engine (Image via HoYoverse)

Gilded Blossom is another A-Rank W-Engine worth using with Orphie. It offers a massive ATK boost to the wearer via main and subsidiary stats. The weapon can additionally increase Orphie’s ATK by 6% and boost the DMG dealt by EX Special Attacks by 15%.

Needless to say, she can deal quite a bit of damage with her off-field skills if you build her with Gilded Blossom.

