Apex Legends Season 20 Breakout is now live, featuring significant changes affecting Legends, weapons, and more. With the recent gun alterations, the meta has shifted. For instance, the R-99's now-increased recoil makes it harder to control, and the 30-30's damage has been reduced. Due to these changes, players may find it challenging to determine which the best weapons are in the current meta.

To help such individuals, this article will provide the five best loadouts to utilize in Apex Legends Season 20 to dominate the battlefield. It's also worth noting these cater to different playstyles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five best weapon loadouts in Apex Legends Season 20

1) VK-47 Flatline and C.A.R SMG

Flatline - C.A.R SMG (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Flatline is a top-tier weapon in the game, featuring excellent stats and maintaining its status as a beloved gun. Utilizing heavy ammo, this entry offers massive damage output, making it effective for medium-range engagements and even capable of holding its ground in close combat situations.

While this gun has some recoil and is difficult to control, mastering its movement pattern will allow players to dominate the battlefield. Pairing perfectly with the Flatline, the C.A.R SMG excels in close-range battles with its rapid rate of fire, good recoil control, and decent damage output.

You can easily take any close-range fight with this weapon and come out victorious if you manage to land precise shots.

2) R-301 Carbine and Peacekeeper

R-301 - Peacekeeper (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The R-301 is a great weapon in Apex Legends due to its ease of use, minimal recoil, rapid rate of fire, and decent damage output. This gun proves effective in both medium and close-range engagements thanks to its accuracy and versatility. With a recent buff improving its hip-fire accuracy, the weapon has become an even more appealing choice.

The Peacekeeper is a powerful shotgun and achieves its full potential when paired with the R-301, enabling players to unleash lethal close-range assaults and stop enemies from rushing in.

Swift weapon swapping between the two allows for easy switching and enables players to effectively counter enemy advances, encouraging an aggressive playstyle.

3) 30-30 Repeater and R-99 SMG

30-30 - R-99 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The 30-30 marksman rifle has dominated the long-range meta in Apex, but recent nerfs have lowered its effectiveness. Nonetheless, it remains a solid option, particularly in a game's early phase, where you can farm damage and quickly level up your Evo Armor. Despite dealing massive damage and being easy to manage due to its lack of recoil, you need to be precise to get quick kills with this one.

Pairing it with the R-99 SMG compensates for its close-range limitations. That said, the sub-machine gun now has a much higher recoil, necessitating practice to use it effectively.

4) Nemesis - Mastiff

Nemesis - Mastiff (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Nemesis assault rifle remains one of the best weapons in this game, featuring a fast rate of fire despite its burst fire mechanism. When charged, its firing rate increases, giving the gun a near-full-auto mode. With its formidable damage output and versatility across ranges, it proves invaluable on the game's battlefield.

The Mastiff is a powerful close-range shotgun capable of eliminating enemies with just two pumps with precise accuracy. Pairing it with the Nemesis not only provides versatility but also allows for both aggressive rushes and strong defensive play in any battle scenario.

5) Sentinel - C.A.R SMG

Sentinel - C.A.R SMG (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

For players who prefer fighting from a distance and tackling third-party encounters, the Sentinel shines with its long-range capabilities and high damage output, especially when equipped with a good scope. Holding higher ground allows for strategic opportunities to level up Evo Armor and inflict significant damage with this gun.

However, since this weapon leaves players vulnerable in close-range battles, pairing it with a formidable sub-machine gun and the C.A.R SMG is the best choice.

Given the importance of close-range battles and the constant threat of third-party encounters, players must carefully choose weapons that can be used in all situations. The above options can be employed for the same purpose.

