Best weapons for Gaming in Genshin Impact

Gaming is a new 4-star Pyro character in Genshin Impact. He is a main DPS unit and uses a Claymore as his weapon. Gaming has a very interesting playstyle as he uses a Plunging Attack on his Elemental Skill. Furthermore, he applies Pyro to himself upon casting Elemental Burst while summoning his companion Man Chai, who deals AoE Pyro DMG to nearby enemies.

Luckily, Gaming is very easy to build, and there are a ton of weapon options available to him, including both 5-star and 4-star Claymores. This article will feature some of the best weapons he can use in Genshin Impact.

7 Best Claymores for Gaming in Genshin Impact

1) Beacon of the Reed Sea

Beacon of the Reed Sea is an excellent CRIT stat stick for Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Beacon of the Reed Sea is one of the CRIT weapons for Gaming in Genshin Impact. It has a decent Base ATK and provides a lot of CRIT Rate from the second stat. Not only that, Beacon of the Reed Sea also provides a good amount of ATK% bonus when his skill hits an enemy. That said, the weapon's remaining passive isn't entirely beneficial to Gaming.

2) Wolf's Gravestone

Wolf's Gravestone is amazing on Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Wolf's Gravestone is a fantastic option for Gaming. The 5-star Claymore provides a ton of ATK% bonus from its second stat and passive skill. Furthermore, Wolf's Gravestone also buffs the entire team's ATK when the equipping character hits an enemy with less than 30%.

Be that as it may, it should be noted that using an Energy Recharge or Elemental Mastery Sands would be ideal with this weapon. Wolf's Gravestone is also not highly recommended for Gaming in teams with Bennett due to diminishing returns on ATK buffs.

3) The Unforged

The Unforged also provides a ton of ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

The Unforged is another excellent option for Gaming in Genshin Impact. It is a 5-star limited weapon that provides a ton of ATK% bonus from second stats. In addition, hitting an opponent can further increase Gaming's ATK thanks to the passive. However, running an Energy Recharge or Elemental Mastery Sands is ideal, similar to the previous entry.

4) Serpent Spine

Serpent Spine is one of Gaming's best options (Image via HoYoverse)

Serpent Spine is one of the best weapons for Gaming in the game. The 4-star Claymore offers a good amount of CRIT Rate and DMG buffs. In addition, depending on the build and weapon's refinement rank, it can also be Gaming's best weapon option. However, Serpent Spine is a Battle Pass weapon, so it isn't recommended to get more refinement just for him.

5) Rainslasher

Rainslasher is good in Vaporize team comps (Image via HoYoverse)

Rainslasher is a 4-star Claymore and can be obtained from gacha. It is also one of Gaming's best options in Vaporize team comps since it provides Elemental Mastery (EM) and damage bonuses against enemies affected by Hydro and Electro.

6) Tidal Shadow

Tidal Shadow is one of the best F2P weapons for Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Tidal Shadow is one of the best F2P Claymores for Gaming. While the weapon has a pretty low Base ATK, it offers a ton of ATK from its second stat. Additionally, since Gaming has self-healing, it is easy to trigger the effects on the weapon's passive, which provides even more ATK buffs.

That said, Tidal Shadow is a craftable weapon, and refining it requires Billets, so it can be challenging to get it to R5.

7) Mailed Flower

Mailed Flower is good since it has both EM and ATK bonuses (Image via HoYoverse)

Mailed Flower is another great F2P Claymore. It offers both EM and ATK bonuses, making it a viable option for any reaction-based team comps in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, it isn't the most accessible weapon since it is an event-limited item and cannot be obtained anymore.

