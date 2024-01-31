How to play Gaming in Genshin Impact: Build, playstyle, teams, and ideal stats

Gaming is a new Pyro Claymore character that debuted in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. This 4-star character has a DPS kit where he can perform enhanced plunging attacks to deal massive AoE Pyro damage to nearby enemies. Although his true potential is unleashed at C6, you can still make it work at C0.

This guide will help players learn everything they need to know about Gaming, including playstyle and best build, highlighting different weapons, artifacts, and ideal team compositions.

Genshin Impact guide to Gaming build, playstyle, teams, and more

Best artifacts for Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Gaming's best build can use two different artifact sets: a 4-pc set of Marechaussee Hunter (MH) and Crimson Witch of Flames (CWoF).

He can manipulate his own HP with his abilities, making Marechaussee Hunter the most recommended set to stack 36% Crit-Rate. However, he cannot take advantage of normal and charged attack buff. The Crimson Witch of Flames set is on par with the former set (MH) when Gaming is used in Vaporize or Melt teams.

Ideal main stats and sub-stats for Gaming Sands EM, ER, or ATK% Goblet Pyro DMG% Circlet Crit-Rate/ Crit-Damage Sub-stats ER% > CRIT > EM > ATK% ER Requirements Solo Pyro 180–190% With Bennett 150–160%

The table shows the ideal stats Gaming will need on his artifact main stats and sub-stats. Focus on his ER requirements first since his burst must be used every rotation for maximum damage output. Opt for EM sands only when he is used in Vaporize and Melt teams. The EM stats will be ineffective for Mono-Pyro and Chevreuse overloaded teams.

There are numerous options for his weapons, depending on what is available in your Genshin Impact account.

Best weapons to use on Gaming (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick overview:

Serpent Spine

Beacon of the Reed Sea

Rainslasher

Wolf's Gravestone

Tidal Shadow (Craftable)

Mailed Flower (Event Reward)

Ultimate Overlord’s Mega Magic Sword (Event Reward)

Prioritize using Crit-based weapons on him to reach the golden 1:2 ratio. When using him in Vaporize or Melt teams, R5 Rainslasher is on par with the Crit-based weapons. There are also plenty of F2P alternatives, as shown in the list above.

Gaming playstyle in Genshin Impact

Gaming is an on-field plunge attack DPS unit with his unique kit. His Elemental Skill allows him to perform a plunging attack, and his Burst lets him enter a special state where he can spam his enhanced plunge attack. During his special state, he also summons the Suanni Man Chai.

This small creature will deal damage to an enemy before returning to Gaming, resetting Gaming's Skill cooldown as long as he has more than 50% Max HP.

Gaming team comps in Genshin Impact

Best Gaming team for maximum damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Gaming can fit into various team compositions such as Vaporize, Melt, Mono-Pyro, and Overload. Here are some examples of teammates who can accompany Gaming in Genshin Impact:

Vaporize: Furina + Sucrose + Bennett

Furina + Sucrose + Bennett Melt: Rosaria + Layla + Xianyun

Rosaria + Layla + Xianyun Mono Pyro: Bennett + Xiangling + Kazuha

Bennett + Xiangling + Kazuha Overload: Chevreuse + Fischl + Bennett

When building a competent team in-game, several options are available, all of which will be determined by your current roster and resources.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.