The best weapons for Jailbreak in Roblox

Jailbreak is a game of contention between both cops and criminals within the Roblox mode, and to ensure victory, players need to have the best weapons at hand. Luckily, the community has reached a consensus as to which are the best weapons for the mode.

For those who are new to the mode, Jailbreak is a game that players can play within Roblox. Each game has its own gameplay, rules and themes that make them distinct from the rest. Jailbreak itself is an open-world game that is based around cops and robbers.

Considering Jailbreak is open-world, there is a sort of sandbox aspect to the game, but there is still a definite goal. Players need to take each other down, depending on whether they are cops or robbers. In order to do that, players should utilize the best weapons that they can in Roblox Jailbreak.

Which weapons are the best in Roblox Jailbreak

There are a handful of weapons that players can utilize in Roblox Jailbreak. Like most shooters, there are all kinds of tools to use that serve different purposes, like rifles or submachine guns. Damage statistics and recoil can always change what works best and Jailbreak has its own meta.

Uzi

In Roblox Jailbreak, the Uzi is the best weapon and is almost always the priority for players who want quick eliminations. What separates the Uzi from other weapons is the incredibly high fire rate and the speed at which reloads occur. With the mix of fire rate and damage, the Uzi easily beats out other weapons at the right range, and players should be careful in challenging the weapon.

Sniper

Like the Uzi, the Sniper has its own purpose that other weapons can't necessarily match. However, the sniper dominates at long range fights. There are other weapons in the game that can get some decent range, but the sniper is really the only weapon that can pull off accurate and consistent kills from a distance. On top of that, the weapon is simply fun to use.

AK-47

This weapon is a kind of amalgamation of the Uzi and the Sniper. Assault rifles typically serve the role of versatility in any shooter game, and the AK-47 does just that in Jailbreak. It packs a punch in each bullet with some good magazine capacity and accuracy. There is recoil to work with, but players can use the weapon during most encounters in Jailbreak.

