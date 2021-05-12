Best weapons in Resident Evil Village for a single playthrough and how to get them

Capcom's latest entry to the Resident Evil franchise is off to a record-breaking start, with over three million copies shipped in the first four days of release. Since the franchise attracts veterans and new players, weapons in the game can be a significant variable where good decision-making and economic management can help players.

This article provides a handy guide to the best weapons in Resident Evil Village and how they can be acquired in the first playthrough.

Note: These weapons do not include post-game unlocks and target most players who will be playing through Resident Evil Village just once.

Top 5 Best Resident Evil Village weapons, stats, and how to get them

All weapons listed below are unlockable within the main campaign and are listed with their base weapon stats and unlock criteria.

1. M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum

Power: 1700

Rate of fire: 1.5

Reload Speed: 2.5

Ammo Capacity: 5

After defeating the third boss, players must use the elevator to get back to the surface. Cranking opens the door to the right. Walk down the path behind that door until near the treasure chest market.

Following a small path in that area, players will come upon a large house where they must enter through a small hole around the side of the front door. Once inside, the chest on the right will hold the M1851, one of the most powerful guns in Resident Evil Village.

2. SYG-12

Power: 1160

Rate of Fire: 2.2

Reload Speed: 3.5

Ammo Capacity: 10

The semi-automatic shotgun is available from the Duke after meeting the merchant for the first time in the fourth boss area for 180,000 Lei.

3. W870 TAC

Power: 760

Rate of Fire: 1.6

Reload Speed: 2.7

Ammo Capacity: 4

This weapon can be found after completing the Beneviento mansion in Resident Evil Village. Players must find and enter a small hut to the right of a fallen tree. The W870 will be propped up against a wall to the right of the entrance.

4. F2 Rifle

Power: 600

Rate of Fire: 2

Reload Speed: 3.7

Ammo Capacity: 4

Players must first solve the “five bells” puzzle in Castle Dimitrescu to get the F2 Sniper in Resident Evil Village. Once completed, head through the passageway of the painting. Climbing the next available ladder and proceeding down the hallway, players can find the sniper.

5. GM 79

Power: 1200

Flashbang Power: 0

Reload Speed: 2.7

Ammo Capacity: 1

After beating the third boss, head to the surface through the elevator in the mines and proceed to a mechanical door that leads to the magnum.

Opt to go through the other nearby door instead, which will take players to a path where a sign says “This Way." Turn left and follow the stream till there is a house marked with an Iron Insignia key. By using a key to enter that house, players can then pick up the GM79.

