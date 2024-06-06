Best weapons for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin is a new 5-star Electro Resonator in Wuthering Waves. She is one of the strongest characters in the game with very high damage-dealing potential, both on-field and off-field. Yinlin has several weapon options, but depending on how you want to play her, her best options may vary.

Rovers who are confused about her weapon choice can check out the following list of all the best Rectifiers for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Yinlin best weapons

Stringmaster

Stringmaster is Yinlin's signature weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Stringmaster is a limited 5-star Rectifier. It is Yinlin's signature weapon and will always be her best-in-slot (BiS) option in the game regardless of her playstyle.

The Rectifier provides a good amount of Crit Rate bonus from its secondary stat, making it easier to build Yinlin and letting you focus on other stats in the Echoes, such as Crit DMG and ATK%.

Stringmaster's passive also provides a 12% DMG bonus. In addition, when the equipping character uses their Resonance Skill, their ATK% is increased by 12% for five seconds, max two stacks. If the Resonator is off-field, it receives another 12% ATK boost, which suits Yinlin's off-field playstyle.

Cosmic Ripples

Cosmic Ripples is a good 5-star weapon (Image via Kuro Games)

Cosmic Ripples is another good 5-star option for Yinlin. It can be obtained for free once you reach Union Level 45 and can also be pulled from the standard weapon banner.

The Rectifier provides a lot of ATK% from its second stat. Additionally, the passive ability increases the Energy Regen by 12%, allowing consistent rotation. The equipping character also receives a Basic ATK DMG bonus of up to 16% when hitting an enemy with Basic ATK.

Cosmic Ripples is suited for Yinlin's on-field playstyle more. Do note that this weapon does not have any Crit Rate or Crit DMG bonus, so you must focus on them while farming Echoes.

Augment

Augment is Yinlin's best 4-star option (Image via Kuro Games)

Augment is the best 4-star Rectifier for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves. It also has a Crit Rate second stat bonus, allowing you to focus more on Crit DMG stat on her Echoes. Additionally, the weapon's passive increases the equipping character's ATK after using Resonance Liberation (ultimate) by 15%, lasting for 15 seconds.

However, it is important to note that Augment is a Battle Pass weapon, so it may not be accessible to everyone.

Jinzhou Keeper

Jinzhou Keeper is a decent 4-star option (Image via Kuro Games)

Jinzhou Keeper is a good 4-star weapon for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves. It has an ATK% bonus second stat. Furthermore, when the character uses their Intro Skill, their ATK and HP increase by 8% and 10% respectively.

While the HP bonus is useless, the 4-star Rectifier provides a lot of ATK%, so focus on getting Crit stats on your Echoes.

Variation

Variation is good for a support Yinlin build (Image via Kuro Games)

Variation is another good F2P weapon for Yinlin in Wuthering Waves. You can use it if you want to build her as support at the cost of her DPS potential. It has an Energy Regen second stat and restores eight Resonance Energy after the character uses their Resonance Skill.

Rectifier of Night

Rectifier of Night is a viable 3-star option (Image via Kuro Games)

Rectifier of Night is a 3-star weapon in Wuthering Waves. It provides a decent amount of ATK% boosts from its second stat and passive. You can use this weapon if you don't have any better options.

Rectifier of Voyager

Rectifier of Voyager is a decent option for support build (Image via Kuro Games)

Rectifier of Voyager is another viable 3-star weapon for Yinlin, and it is pretty similar to the 4-star Variation. It also has an Energy Regen bonus second stat, and the passive restores eight Resonance Energy after using the Resonance Skill.

