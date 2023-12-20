Best Xbox Series X|S Holiday Sale deals 2023: Consoles, accessories and more

When it comes to holiday sales, Xbox Series X and Series S owners also have much to look forward to. Many exciting offers on the console hardware are live, and players can expect to see more over the next few days. This ranges from standard console and console bundles to varied accessories for Xbox fans to browse through and potentially buy.

So this guide takes a look at some of the best Holiday 2023 sales for the season concerning Xbox Series consoles, peripherals, and more.

Best Xbox Series X|S deals for Holiday 2023

1) Xbox Series X 1 TB console ($349 at Walmart)

At a massive $150 discount, this is perhaps the cheapest deal players could find on the latest Series X console from Microsoft.

2) Xbox Series S 512 GB console ($250 at Best Buy)

The base budget-friendly Series S option also gets discounted for the holiday season at $50 below MSRP.

Best Xbox Series X deals for Holiday 2023

The Series X is Microsoft's latest and greatest offering for the current-gen.

1) Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle ($395 at Walmart)

Players can embark on an epic adventure in the latest installment in Blizzard Entertainment's iconic action RPG series at 4K 60 FPS on the Series X.

2) Xbox Series X Forza Horizon 5 bindle ($460 at Walmart)

The stunning open-world arcade racer has never looked better on Series X. The Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition features add-ons like the Hot Wheels DLC, Welcome Pack, VIP Membership, Car Pass, and more.

Best Xbox Series S deals for Holiday 2023

The smaller, digital-only Series S lacks the horsepower of the Series X, but it is no slouch either

1) Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter bundle ($269 at Walmart)

Alongside the console, this special bundle includes in-game items for the following online multiplayer games: Fortnite (Hunter Saber Outfit, Saber’s Fang Pickaxe, The Hunt Begins Wrap, and 1,000 V-bucks), Rocket League (Fennec Car, Huntress Decal, Orange Hexphase Boost, Titanium Astro, CSX Wheels and 1,000 Rocket League Credits) and Fall Guys (Falltron Ultra Costume, Falltronic Emote, Falltronic Nameplate, and 1,000 Show-Bucks)

2) Xbox Series S Fortnite & Rocket League bundle ($375 at Amazon)

Fans can dive into two of Epic Games' popular online games with bonus in-game goodies: Midnight Drive Pack for Fortnite (Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks) and Rocket League (Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits)

Best Xbox Series X|S accessories deals for Holiday 2023

1) Xbox Wireless Headset ($89 at Amazon)

Players can enhance their gaming experience thanks to these official wireless headphones from Microsoft.

2) Seagate Storage Expansion Card 1 TB ($150 at Amazon)

More space for games is always great, and this 1 TB Expansion Card for Series X|S consoles allows just that.

3) PowerA Wired Controller ($27 at Amazon)

Fans looking for cheaper Xbox controller alternatives should check this one out.

4) HORI Racing Wheel Overdrive ($120 at Amazon)

With Xbox home to various racing games like Forza Horizon 5, The Crew 2, and more, genre fans will find this peripheral a must-buy. Includes steering wheel and floor pedals.

Players can expect this list to expand as more gaming deals crop up around the internet. Check out our holiday deal lineups for the Nintendo Switch console as well as Sony's popular PS5.