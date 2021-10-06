Beyond Gaming vs Cloud9 at League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, live stream, and more

Cloud9 finished Day 1 of the Play-In stage at the League of Legends Worlds with a dominating performance against DetonatioN FocusMe. They had played earlier at the MSI 2021 and drew 1-1.

The team will look to continue its momentum on Day 2 when they face Beyond Gaming, a side that needs to pick itself off the pavement after losing to Galatasary Esports.

Cloud9 will look to keep up the powerful displays that could help them easily take the number 1 spot in Group B. However, BYG is already in the hole and will need a strong win to put themselves back into contention for the League of Legends group stage later on.

It will be both teams' second game, and they will have to play another series later on Day 2, as well as one more on Day 3.

Predictions and statistics for BYG vs C9 that League of Legends fans need to know

After their performance in Day 1's game, it's almost impossible to root for anyone opposing Cloud9, especially since Beyond Gaming finds itself at the bottom of group B

C9 will win this match without much resistance if they pull themselves together as they did against DetonatioN FocusME. Beyond Gaming relies too heavily on their ADC to overcome C9's nearly immaculate synergy between Perkz and Fudge, two of the LCS's best players.

All mistakes that C9 made during the League of Legends Summer Split seem to have been smoothed over. Fudge's spotlight is only growing as his team moves on, and Perkz, a League of Legends veteran, has the experience to carry Cloud9 to the group stage.

BYG's Doggo played at the international level at the MSI 2021, but even though he's their best player, he can't solo-carry his team without help.

C9 selected an impressive draft in their first game, mainly because DFM allowed them to pick highly powerful champions. BYG needs to come out on top in the draft to stand a chance and take Sylas away from Perkz.

Beyond Gaming and Cloud9 haven't met before, so each team will look to pull ahead of the other.

Fans can watch this game on the League of Legends official Twitch page, as well as the LoL Esports website, at 11 am Eastern Standard Time on October 6. It doesn't look like either League of Legends team will make any substitutions as of now, so here are their starting rosters:

C9

Top - Ibrahim "Fudge" Allami

Jungle - Robert "Blaber" Huang

Mid - Luka "Perkz" Perković

ADC - Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen

Support - Philippe "Vulcan" Laflamme

BYG

Top - Wu "Liang" Liang-Te

Jungle - Huang "HuSha" Zi-Wei

Mids - Huang "Husky" Chin-Cheng or Chien "Maoan" Mao-An

ADC - Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan

Support - Chu Wu "Kino" Hsin-Jung

