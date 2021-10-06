League of Legends Worlds 2021: Play-in Day 1 group standings

The first day of the play-in stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021 has finally concluded, and it was quite a thriller.

There were a lot of unique plays, unique champions, and overall quite an entertaining set of matches for an avid viewer of professional League of Legends. There were one or two upsets as well, and therefore, it can be said that it was quite an overall package.

However, this is something that is highly expected from a tournament like League of Legends World Championships. The final standings of both Group A and B for day one of the play-in stage are listed as follows.

Final standings of day 1 play-in stage from League of Legends World Championships 2021

Group A of the play-in stage went by as per the expectations of several professionals and analysts. LNG Esports (Li-Ning Gaming) and HLE (Hanwha Life Esports) had the strongest performances from Group A, even though in the opening match where they went head-to-head against each other, LNG came out on top.

RED Canids ended up with a surprise victory over Infinity Esports, who performed quite poorly. PEACE did not have any luck as they got absolutely demolished by LNG on day one.

Group B had very similar results in terms of expectations. DetonatioN FocusMe had an easy victory over Unicorns of Love. Galatasaray Esports brought in the Turkish heat as they crushed their competition with ease.

Lastly, Cloud9 showcased some top-tier League of Legends with a monstrous victory over DetonatioN FocusMe. They made it clear that North America will not go down lightly in League of Legends Worlds 2021.

This was a statement return for Perkz since many doubted him after a poor showing at MSI 2021. However, his 8/0/2 performance on Sylas shows that Perkz is ready to take his revenge.

It is vital to note that not all teams played an equal number of matches on day one, and therefore, while some teams had easy match-ups, others did not. Accordingly, the standings might change quite a lot on day two and day three.

Group A standings from League of Legends Worlds 2021 day 1 play-in stage

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses LNG Esports 2 2 0 RED Canids Kalunga 1 1 0 Hanwha Life Esports 2 1 1 PEACE 1 0 1 Infinity Esports 2 0 2

Group B standings from League of Legends Worlds 2021 day 1 play-in stage

Team Matches Played Wins Losses Galatasaray Esports 2 2 0 Cloud9 1 1 0 DetonatioN FocusMe 2 1 1 Beyond Gaming 1 0 1 Unicorns of Love 2 0 2

The matches were exciting, and it just shows the quality that everyone can expect from the League of Legends World Champions. So fans will be very much excited for day two to start.

