Assassin’s Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 is set to drop on July 29, 2025, and it’s packing some big changes. Whether you’ve already mastered Feudal Japan or you’re looking for a reason to jump back in, this update brings significant gameplay depth and added replay value.

In this article, we will talk about the five biggest changes coming with Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7.

What are the 5 biggest changes coming with Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7?

1) New Game+ mode

One of the most highly anticipated features, New Game+, will finally arrive in Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7. Once you’ve completed the main story, specifically all the journeys of Naoe, Yasuke, and Junjiro, you can access New Game+ from the Memory Menu in the Animus.

This update will feature the anticipated New Game+ mode for Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

This lets you replay the game with all your upgrades, but it won’t be easy. Enemies in this mode will be tougher, smarter, and relentless. You can play New Game+ up to eight times, and the game will get harder each time.

After finishing a New Game+ run, you'll unlock two new weapons, each with its custom perks:

Whisper of Gold: Legendary gold Long Katana

Legendary gold Long Katana Dragon's Gold: Legendary gold Katana

2) Expanded Knowledge Rank system

Ubisoft will now increase the Knowledge Rank cap from its previous limit to Ranks 9 and 10 with this update. This means a broader tree of upgrades and more skill customizations are now available. Players will also get one new rank for multiple Mastery Skill nodes and 10 new ranks for all current Knowledge passives.

Whether you're perfecting Naoe’s stealth or Yasuke’s brute strength, these new ranks offer deeper progression options and more room for optimization before stepping into New Game+.

3) Level cap raised to 80

Reach level 80 and face tougher, smarter enemies that fight with better tactics (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 will raise the level cap from 60 to 80, giving you more room to level up and face stronger enemies. With this change, enemies will be smarter, use better tactics, and fights will be more challenging. It's a solid incentive to keep grinding XP and unlock new perks or passives along the way.

4) Fighting for the Cause: Mission Fix

An important main story mission, “Fighting for the Cause,” has been fixed in this patch. This Yasuke quest previously had a frustrating bug where players couldn’t progress because Kimura Kei wouldn’t trigger the third attack sequence, effectively halting story completion.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 resolves this issue, making it possible to finish the mission properly and unlock the game's true ending without being blocked by the broken encounter.

5) New trophies and achievements

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 also introduces three new trophies and achievements. Players can now unlock “Enjoy the Ride” by hitting level 80, “Stars Unseen” by reaching Knowledge Rank 10, and “Worth its Wait” by obtaining both gold Katanas from a New Game+ run.

These challenges not only mark your dedication but also give trophy hunters a solid reason to revisit the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.0.7 is more than just a regular patch — it marks the start of the Assassin’s Creed Shadows Summer Roadmap. This content rollout will continue until September 16, 2025, concluding with the Claws of Awaji DLC. Get ready, as this is only the beginning.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows title update 1.0.7 patch notes explored

