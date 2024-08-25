5 biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells (Y9S3) 

After the reveal of Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells, players have been wondering what the main features of the upcoming season are. While the biggest anticipated factor has to be the new operator, several other new additions aim to bring a brand-new experience to the player base. Several quality-of-life updates, new game mechanics, and the introduction of new game modes are some of the highlights to expect in Operation Twin Shells.

The creative director of Rainbow Six Siege, Alexander Karpazis, acknowledged that Operation New Blood was not able to meet expectations. Therefore, the devs decided to focus on a few important things that would address the issues in the upcoming season.

In this article, we take a look at five of the biggest changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells that players can expect to see with the launch of the new season on September 10, 2024.

Note: The entries are arranged in no particular order.

Five big changes in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells

1) Drone boost and new post-action report

Drones are getting an update in Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells (Image via Ubisoft)

During the Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells reveal, game directors introduced two new features to be expected in the upcoming season. Drones are getting a new feature called Drone Boost where players can speed up their movement for three seconds for a maximum of three times. Drone Boost can be canceled midway and takes six seconds to recharge. This boost can apply to all types of drones.

The post-action report screen will now showcase full 3D models of operators instead of portraits. In this screen, players will be able to commend their teammates for Valor, Dedication, or Guidance. In the next player recap screen, all separate tabs showing RP level, alpha pack chances, and battle pass progression along with player stats have been merged into one.

2) Firing range while matchmaking

The firing range can now be accessed while matchmaking (Image via Ubisoft)

After the release of Operation Twin Shells, players will be able to hit the firing range to warm up while waiting for matchmaking in any of the playlists like Quick Match, Ranked, or Siege Cup. The firing range features three lanes where one can test the recoil and the damage output over certain ranges, and practice their aim before getting into a match.

Additionally, players will also find a new feature in the aim-training section where training dummies will make use of covers. These covers will create obstructions for the dummies to hide behind and help you train for those moments when one must contest an opponent behind a cover. The shooting range will be accessible to PC and consoles after the release of Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells.

3) Versus AI 2.0: Attackers

Versus AI 2.0 is coming with Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells (Image via Ubisoft)

Versus AI is a training feature that initially allowed players to attack against AI defenders. This mode has two individual difficulty levels. These AI bots have access to a list of a select few operators and provide players with an actual match-like experience. Each season this Versus AI gets an update that brings new operators and maps to the table.

With the release of Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells, players can take the defender role and face off against AI attackers. In this Versus AI 2.0, AI attackers will have access to five specific operators (Ash, Thatcher, Thermite, Nomad, and Sledge). Players as defenders will have access to 16 operators and this Versus AI 2.0 will provide a safe learning environment for newcomers.

4) Siege Cup beta

Siege Cup beta will arrive with Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells (Image via Ubisoft)

The Siege Cup is a new in-game time-gated event for Rainbow Six Siege that will take place every two weeks. This will be released with Rainbow Six Siege Operation Twin Shells on September 10, 2024. It will provide a highly competitive experience by allowing players to participate in teams of five before being placed in brackets.

From there, players can compete for prizes and bragging rights. The Siege Cup will be presented in Operation Twin Shells at a Beta stage, thus not everyone will have access to it right away. Moreover, the event will only be available to EU and NA regions during its beta stage.

5) Binary hardening in Player protection

Binary Hardening feature will make it hard for cheat makers to access game data (Image via Ubisoft)

Rainbow Six Siege's player protection system is centered around six important elements: DDoS, Data, Battleye, Botting, Gameplay, and QB anti-cheat. Alongside these, the creative director of Rainbow Six Siege explained that the devs are adding something called Binary Hardening.

Binary Hardening will obscure the game data files and make sure cheat makers aren't able to access important and confidential game data easily. This will in turn help lower the amount of cheaters that saw a rise during the Y9S2.

