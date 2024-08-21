With the upcoming season - Operation Twin Shells visible on the horizon, new operator leaks on the defender side, have made the community question the game's mechanics and map design. These reactions poured in after leaks of the new Defender portrayed the operator as a differently-abled character who utilizes a wheelchair to move around.

With only a few weeks of Operation New Blood left in year 9 of Rainbow Six Siege, players have been actively browsing X (previously Twitter) to uncover what is in store for the third season this year. Ubisoft has updated the year 9 roadmap to inform the player base about the features that are coming in Y9S3, while a couple are delayed to Y9S4.

Note: all the information is gathered from leaks provided by @Shiiny77 on X (previously Twitter).

After the new operator leaks surfaced, one X user responded, commenting:

"What even is siege anymore"

While Siege was released as a realistic and tactical shooter featuring real gadgets used by special forces around the world, we slowly witnessed a transition to a more futuristic setting. In fact, the gadgets and operators released towards the end of its 9-year lifetime lean more towards science fiction than real life.

Considering the futuristic gadgets already present in Rainbow Six Siege, X user, @KingYoshMan responded by saying:

"hot take, this rules. the whole idea here (i assume) is a chairforce armchair guy piloting drones. already interesting. considering how much far future stuff is already in siege, i dont think drones like this stand out too much. i hope the character isnt insufferable."

The new operator leaks show that the upcoming defender will be able to control two robots by transferring his "consciousness" back and forth. The leaks depict how control can be switched from one robot to the other, while the inactive one takes up a defensive posture with a shield in front.

Taking this into account, X user, @Liana2k24 commented:

"This is it. Doesn't bother me that they're in a wheelchair, that's neat. My main concern is how busted those bots are gonna be, as holy shit I need some clarification on how it works."

X users also used this opportunity to show off their creativity as one quickly brought up Joe Swanson from Family Guy in response to the new operator leaks.

From the looks of it, players will get to control the robots during each round, while the actual human sits far away. Naturally, this made an X user feel that the operator could be overpowered on defense, as he said:

"This op is going to be broken. Obviously not playing in the wheelchair, human is just a pilot. A defender with 2 lives?? Plant one robot somewhere and transfer to it from anywhere?"

New Operator leaks and what to expect from Operation Twin Shells

New operator leaks and upcoming features for Operation Twin Shells in Rainbow Six Siege (Image via Ubisoft)

Y9S3's season title made more sense after the new operator leaks surfaced online. This is because the upcoming defender will be able to control two robots that act as his shell during the prep and action phase of the round.

Other than that players can expect new balancing changes for the operators mentioned below:

Solis (update part 2)

Nokk

Dokkaebi

Furthermore, Siege Cup beta will debut with Operation Twin Shells, allowing gamers from the NA and EU regions to try out this new competitive game mode. However, certain features like the career page and weapon badges, which were expected to arrive in Season 3, are being delayed to Y9S4.

For more information on Rainbow Six Siege, follow Sportskeeda:

