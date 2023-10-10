5 biggest Chess Twitch streamer controversies of 2023 so far

Although the game of chess or chess streamers have never held a prominent position in mainstream sports, particularly within the streaming community, there has been a notable shift since 2020. Numerous chess players have embraced platforms like Twitch and Kick for streaming, while content creators have launched their own channels dedicated to the game.

Although chess is known for its gentility and niche appeal, the individuals associated with the game have found themselves embroiled in an unusual number of controversies over the past year or so.

In this article, we will explore five chess-related controversies that took center stage in streaming news.

Five chess streamer controversies that went viral in 2023

1) GMHikaru reportedly sends a cease and desist letter

In August 2023, the Botez Sisters, Alexandra and Andrea Botez, both prominent Twitch streamers, disclosed that they had received a cease and desist letter from chess streamer and Grandmaster Hikaru "GMHikaru."

The legal action was in response to the sisters using a cardboard cutout of GMHikaru's face during their live streams. Interestingly, Hikaru vehemently denied taking any such action, stating:

"It's just absolutely absurd. Because I literally never even talked to them, that's how ridiculous this is."

However, the truth came to light shortly after Andrea Botez admitted that she had actually been joking and didn't understand the meaning of a cease and desist letter.

2) Vladimir Kramnik boycotts Chess.com

In September 2023, chess streamer and Grandmaster Hans Niemann found himself embroiled in a heated feud with former chess world champion Vladimir Kramnik. The dispute arose from Kramnik's insinuation that Hans may have employed unfair tactics to secure a victory in their game.

Hans swiftly responded by expressing his willingness to have a face-to-face meeting with Vladimir. He extended an invitation to Vladimir to assess his chess skills and engage in a discussion about the game to address any doubts.

A few days after their initial dispute, Hans and Vladimir faced off again in an online match, with Hans emerging victorious once more. This result led to Vladimir's decision to quit Chess.com, as he asserted that the platform was plagued by cheaters.

3) Hans Niemann calls Tyler1 'stupid'

League of Legends streamer Tyler1 has developed a strong interest in chess over the past two months. Starting with a rating of 200 during Pogchamp 5, he has made remarkable progress and now boasts a 1,400 rating. He achieved the 1,000 rating milestone on September 14. However, for some reason, Hans Niemann did not seem impressed, as he said:

"Dude, I literally was a 1,000 when I came out of the womb. You know, it's hard not to be 1,000 in Chess. It takes a level of stupidity, you know, that not a lot of people can achieve."

Niemann, however, did appreciate the passion Tyler1 had been showing towards the game and expressed his preference for seeing the streamer compete in chess rather than re-focusing on League of Legends.

4) Ludwig's Chessboxing gets canceled

Although not primarily known as a chess streamer, Ludwig organized a highly successful chessboxing event last year on YouTube. He had ambitious plans for a similar event this year; however, he recently disclosed that the competition had to be canceled because he was unable to locate a sanctioning body for it. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"I'm super bummed to announce that chessboxing will not be happening this year. This is definitely the biggest failure of my career but has motivated me to be the best creator I can be in 2024."

The event had originally intended to feature a showdown between Hikaru Nakamura and Magnus Carlsen in a chess match. Unfortunately, it was also canceled due to sponsors withdrawing their support and failing to secure a suitable venue.

5) End of Hans Niemann lawsuit vs Magnus Carlsen

One of the most significant chess controversies arose when Magnus Carlsen insinuated that Hans Niemann may have been cheating during an over-the-board game in 2022.

This allegation led to a series of events, ultimately culminating in Hans Niemann deciding to file a defamation lawsuit against Magnus Carlsen, Chess.com (the platform), and even Hikaru Nakamura.

The controversy was finally resolved in August 2023 when Hans Niemann decided to drop the lawsuit, and Chess.com reinstated him on the website after he was cleared of any cheating allegations.