Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • “We got a cease and desist” - Andrea Botez reveals receiving a legal notice from GMHikaru for using his cutout

“We got a cease and desist” - Andrea Botez reveals receiving a legal notice from GMHikaru for using his cutout

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Aug 21, 2023 08:54 GMT
Hikaru Nakamura sends a cease and desist to Botez Sisters (Image via Sportskeeda)
Hikaru Nakamura sends a cease and desist to Botez Sisters (Image via Sportskeeda)

Popular chess and Twitch streamer Andrea Botez from "Botez Live" recently shared an unexpected revelation during her livestream. She disclosed that she and her sister (Alexandra Botez) received a cease and desist letter from Hikaru Nakamura, also known as GMHikaru, the biggest chess streamer on Twitch (1.9 million followers).

The issue arose due to her use of a cardboard cutout featuring GMHikaru on her and her sister’s broadcasts. Andrea said this during the stream:

“We (the Botez sisters) got a cease and desist (from Hikaru)”
Comment by u/LSFBotUtilities from discussion Hikaru Cease & Desisted Andrea for having a cardboard cutout of him on stream in LivestreamFail

Andrea Botez reveals getting warning from Hikaru Nakamura

Popular chess streamer Hikaru Nakamura celebrated for his exceptional skills, has taken legal action by issuing a notice to the Botez sisters. The notice pertains to using his face on a cardboard cutout featured during the sisters' broadcasts.

It's worth noting that Andrea Botez used the cardboard cutout of GMHikaru as an ongoing playful gesture without intending to generate revenue or use it for promotional purposes. In fact, IM Daniel Rensch, the creator of chess.com, also incorporated a cardboard cutout of Hikaru’s face similarly.

In a recent stream, Anna Cramling asked this:

“Can I ask you one thing Andrea? I am very intrigued. How did you get a Hikaru cut out?”

Andrea Botez responded by stating:

“We cannot speak of the Hikaru cut out. The cut out is gone and we shall never speak about who once was here. It’s a sensitive matter.”

She added:

“I will tell you half of it. I’ll tell you as much as I’m allowed. But all I can say is, Anna, we got a cease and desist. That’s all that will be said.”

For those unfamiliar with the phrase "cease and desist," it is a legal directive to immediately stop certain actions believed to be unlawful or infringing on someone's rights. It typically demands the recipient to halt the mentioned actions and refrain from repeating them in the future.

Here's what the fans said

The clip was quickly shared across the popular livestreaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered many comments.

Naturally, a lot of members were left bemused at the sight, with many believing it was down to professional rivalry. Here are some of the noteworthy responses in the thread:

Comment by u/VulgarExigencies from discussion Hikaru Cease & Desisted Andrea for having a cardboard cutout of him on stream in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/xXxWeed_Wizard420xXx from discussion Hikaru Cease & Desisted Andrea for having a cardboard cutout of him on stream in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/xenoz2020 from discussion Hikaru Cease & Desisted Andrea for having a cardboard cutout of him on stream in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Bearry15 from discussion Hikaru Cease & Desisted Andrea for having a cardboard cutout of him on stream in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Weinerbrod_nice from discussion Hikaru Cease & Desisted Andrea for having a cardboard cutout of him on stream in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/oklilpup from discussion Hikaru Cease & Desisted Andrea for having a cardboard cutout of him on stream in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Trickybuz93 from discussion Hikaru Cease & Desisted Andrea for having a cardboard cutout of him on stream in LivestreamFail

For those wondering, Hikaru Nakamura has not yet addressed the situation publicly.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...