"It can be really annoying" - GMHikaru calls out popular streamers like HasanAbi for criticizing Kick

Chess Grandmaster and prominent streaming personality Hikaru Nakamura, also known as "GMHikaru," recently responded to critics of Kick. The discussion began when GMHikaru commented on the negativity surrounding the livestreaming platform due to its affiliation with and backing from the crypto gambling website - Stake.com.

In his latest livestream, the American streamer mentioned Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi," who has been very outspoken about his views on Kick. He remarked:

"Nothing with my stream has anything to do with gambling. So, it can be really annoying."

"I literally know what my deal with Kick is" - GMHikaru responds to those who have been voicing criticisms for the platform

The discussion started when GMHikaru shared his perspective on why there was negativity surrounding Kick. He elaborated:

"Well, I think, at the end of the day - there's a lot of negativity around Kick. A lot of people don't understand; when you don't understand what they're doing and a lot of people are saying certain things about how does..."

After a brief interruption, the 35-year-old stated that he does not gamble on his Kick channel and hosts the same content he does on Twitch:

"But, yeah. What I would say is that, you know... you see some of these big streamers saying a lot of negativity around Kick. Certainly! And, I don't gamble. I just play chess. That's all I do. I do exactly what I did on Twitch."

He then called out HasanAbi. According to him, the streamer claimed that Kick wants to promote gambling-related content to its viewers:

"So, all these people out there, saying things like - Hasan, specifically. Who's out there saying things like, 'It's just to get people to gambling.'"

After saying that such sentiments "can be annoying," GMHikaru stated that he understood why Felix "xQc" was "frustrated":

"I understand, why like, xQc was starting to get frustrated when he heard the same things being said. It's like, I literally know what my deal with Kick is and there's literally nothing about gambling. And then you see people like Hasan, who has no idea about anybody's contracts..."

Hikaru Nakamura was the first major streamer to sign with Kick, joining the Trainwreckstv-backed platform on March 29, 2023. He continues livestreaming on Twitch, where he boasts 1,848,749 followers.