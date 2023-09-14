"It takes a level of stupidity" - Hans Niemann responds to Twitch streamer Tyler1 finally reaching 1,000 rating on Chess.com

Chess grandmaster Hans Niemann has shared his thoughts on prominent Twitch streamer Tyler "Tyler1" finally reaching a rating of 1,000 on Chess.com. For those unaware, on September 12, 2023, a clip went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which Tyler1 was seen celebrating the milestone on his girlfriend Macaiyla's channel. He said:

"You are in a relationship with a 1,000 ELO Chess player! I'm him!"

Redditors were impressed by the Missouri native's dedication, with some joking that he would "beat" Magnus Carlsen.

Earlier today (September 14, 2023), Hans Niemann came across the same clip in which Tyler1 celebrated reaching a 1,000 rating on Chess.com. The 20-year-old was seemingly unimpressed by the content creator's accomplishment, claiming it takes a "level of stupidity" to achieve that rating.

Niemann added:

"Dude, I literally was a 1,000 when I came out of the womb. You know, it's hard not to be 1,000 in Chess. It takes a level of stupidity, you know, that not a lot of people can achieve."

He then lauded Tyler1's passion for the board game. Neimann went on to say that he would prefer to see the streamer play a "real game" of Chess rather than League of Legends:

But, I respect the grind and I respect the passion. And, I hope he continues playing a real game of Chess and not a stupid game like League (of Legends)..."

"Not everyone is going to dedicate their lives to a singular sport" - Fans react to Hans Neimann's comments on Tyler1 reaching a 1,000 rating on Chess.com

Tyler1 is considered by many to be amongst the most-watched League of Legends personalities. However, during a livestream on September 1, 2023, the 28-year-old revealed that he became addicted to Chess after losing a 1v1 tournament against his brother, Eric "Erobb221."

The streamer claimed that Chess had "taken over his life," adding that he had played over 1,000 games in a row in 24 hours:

"I took a sick day because, dude, I played Chess for 24 hours plus straight. I had to play a thousand games yesterday. It is what it is, bro."

After almost 11 days, the Twitch star finally reached a rating of 1,000 on Chess.com. Hans Neimann's reaction to this was eventually shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with Redditor u/Rabbit_Say_Meow commenting:

Another fan joked that they "100% agreed" with Neimann's sentiments:

According to Redditor u/gogogotor, the Chess Grandmaster's comments resembled Lionel Messi "flaming" the Sidemen for playing football. They added:

"This is like Messi flaming on the Sidemen for attempting soccer. Bro, not everyone is going to dedicate their lives to a singular sport, definitely not Chess at that, LMAO."

In addition to this, Hans Niemann made headlines on September 13, 2023, after becoming embroiled in a feud with Chess veteran Vladimir Kramnik.