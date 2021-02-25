Bilash Gaming's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire has garnered a massive player base across the world and has found a special place amongst the Indian community. There has been a rise in content creation and streaming related to the title in the country.

Bilash Gaming is among the most popular Free Fire content creators from the country. This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other in-game details.

Bilash Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has featured in 17007 squad matches and has come out on top on 6145 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 36.13%. He has accumulated 82541 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.60.

He has played 2981 games in the duo mode and has bettered his foes in 795, converting to a win rate of 26.66%. In the process, he has secured 10910 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.99.

The Indian YouTuber has won 173 of the 1581 matches he has played in the solo mode, corresponding to a win ratio of about 10.94%. He has registered 3582 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

Bilash Gaming has appeared in 1433 squad games in the current ranked season and has a winning tally of 208, retaining a win percentage of 14.51%. With 6941 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Apart from this, the content creator has played 77 matches and has remained unbeaten in 30, making his win rate 38.96%. He has killed a total of 430 enemies with a K/D ratio of 9.15.

Lastly, Bilash Gaming has played 2 solo games and has notched 7 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Bilash Gaming started his content creation journey over one and a half years ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to July 2019. Presently, he has 146 videos on his channel and garnered over 31 million views combined.

He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.16 million. Click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

Bilash Gaming has an Instagram account; click here to visit his profile.

He has a discord server as well; click here to join it.

