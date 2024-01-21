Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports - League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split: Prediction, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split kicks off today with a phenomenal matchup. Bilibili Gaming will face Top Esports in the premier best-of-three series in the 2024 LPL calendar year. The former is coming off a big win at the Demacia Cup and a very successful 2023 overall. Top Esports, on the other hand, has revamped its roster and aims to remain a top-five team.

Ahead of this exciting Week 1 LPL 2024 Spring Split matchup, let's look at the key insights and players to watch out for.

Bilibili Gaming vs Top Esports League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Bilibili Gaming boasts one of the best rosters in the LPL 2024 Spring Split. Following a successful 2023, the team will be looking to ascend to the top this year with the addition of mid laner Zhuo "knight" Ding. The roster has already won the Demacia Cup 2023.

The new meta revolving even more around the bot side should prove very effective for Bilibili Gaming's playstyle, considering ADC Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao's tendency to hard-carry games. Leaving top laner Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin alone will allow him to exercise his dominance, which should make for an exciting watch.

Top Esports has always remained at the top of the LPL standings since 2019. However, in 2023, the organization could not attend any international events for the first time in a long while. While the roster still remained in the top five, other teams started to catch up and outclass them in terms of macro and, more importantly, mechanics, which Top Esports is highly renowned for.

The LPL 2024 Top Esports show much promise as top laner Bai "369" Jia-Hao returns to the lineup along with the young mid laner Lin "Creme" Jian. Adding veteran support, Tian "Meiko" Ye will provide the necessary shotcalling that could massively improve the macro gameplay.

Bilibili Gaming is expected to clinch the opening LPL 2024 Spring Split best-of-three series. The roster already has great chemistry and coordination, which is a massive advantage over the newly formed Top Esports roster. Furthermore, most of the players in Bilibili Gaming outclass their lane counterparts, with the mid lane being the most prominent.

Head-to-head

Bilibili Gaming and Top Esports have clashed nine times in LPL history. The latter currently leads head-to-head with a 6-3 record.

Previous results

Bilibili Gaming's latest result was a 2-3 loss to Weibo Gaming in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 semi-finals.

Similarly, Top Esports suffered a 2-3 defeat to Weibo Gaming in the League of Legends LPL 2023 Regional Finals.

LPL Spring 2024 rosters

Bilibili Gaming

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Peng "XUN" Li-Xun

Li-Xun Mid - Zhuo "knight" Ding

Ding ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Luo "ON" Wen-Jun

Wen-Jun Head Coach - Fu "BigWei" Chien-Wei

Top Esports

Top - Bai "369" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Jungle - Gao "Tian" Tian-Liang

Tian-Liang Mid - Lin "Creme" Jian

Jian ADC - Yu "Jackeylove" Wen-Bo

Wen-Bo Support - Tian " Meiko " Ye

" Ye Head Coach - Zhou "Despa1r" Li-Peng

Livestream details

The date and timings for the League of Legends LPL 2024 Spring Split matchup between Bilibili Gaming and Top Esports are as follows:

PT : January 22, 1 am

: January 22, 1 am CET : January 22, 10 am

: January 22, 10 am IST : January 22, 2:30 pm

: January 22, 2:30 pm KST: January 22, 6 pm

To watch the match live, you can visit the following websites:

Note that the LPL will only broadcast from Thursday to Sunday each week. The matchup between Bilibili Gaming and Top Esports, however, will be streamed as it is the first day of the LPL 2024 Spring Split.

