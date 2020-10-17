Bindass Kavya’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

With the battle royale genre’s growth on the mobile platform, several games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have become extremely popular. This has led to the upsurge of content creation and streaming related to them.

Bindass Kavya is a renowned Indian content creator. She streams several games and recently started playing the quick-paced BR title. In this article, we discuss her in-game details.

Bindass Kavya’s Free Fire ID

Her Free Fire ID is 2021679636, and her IGN is BINDASSSKAVY. Presently, she isn’t a part of any guild in the game.

Bindass Kavya’s Free Fire stats

All-time stats

Bindass Kavya played 32 squad games and stood victorious in 12 of them, which translates to an outstanding win ratio of 37.5%. In the process, she has killed 38 enemies, maintaining an incredible K/D ratio of 1.90 and inflicting 409 average damage per match.

She hasn’t played a duo match in Free Fire yet.

Coming to the solo mode, she has appeared in six games and triumphed in two for a great win rate of 33.33%. She has notched up 34 kills at an outstanding K/D ratio of 8.50.

Since the reset of the ranked season yesterday, she hasn’t played any ranked matches.

Her PC Specs

CPU: Ryzen 7 - 3800x

GPU: RTX 2070 Super Aorus

RAM: Corsair 32 GB

SSD: ADATA SU630 500 GB

Monitor: LG 24MK600

Cooler: ML 360R

MotherBoard: Aorus x570 Elite WIFI

PSU: Cooler Master 650W

Cabinet: Circle Eliminator X1

Keyboard: ZEBRONICS PRO

Mouse: RedGear

Mic: SnowBall

Her YouTube channel

She started content creation on YouTube over one and a half years ago. The first video on her channel dates back to March 2019, and since then, she has uploaded 59 videos. She has 715k subscribers and has amassed over 58 million views combined.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media accounts

She is active on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

