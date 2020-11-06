Bioforge Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers users an extensive collection of in-game cosmetics, including costume bundles. Although these items do not affect the gameplay, they let the players customize their game's look to a certain extent.

Recently, the developers updated the Magic Cube Store and added several bundles to it. Bioforge is one of the most desired and sought-after bundles from this lot, and many players wish to acquire it.

This article looks at everything that players need to know about this pack in Free Fire.

Bioforge Bundle in Free Fire: Everything known so far

The Bioforge Bundle in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, Bioforge is one of the bundles present in the Magic Cube Store. It consists of the following items:

Bioforge (Head) Bioforge (Mask) Bioforge (Top) Bioforge (Pants) Bioforge (Shoes)

Players can follow these steps to purchase it in Free Fire:

Step 1: They have to open Garena Free Fire and click on the store icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

Click on the 'Store' option

Step 2: Next, users have to click on the ‘Redeem’ option and select the ‘Magic Cube’ tab.

Press on the 'Redeem' option

Step 3: They can scroll down to find the ‘Bioforge’ bundle and press the ‘Exchange’ option.

How to get free magic cube in Garena Free Fire

A free magic cube

The Diwali celebrations have begun in Garena Free Fire. In one of the ongoing events, named ‘Light-up Bermuda,’ the players have an opportunity to get a magic cube for free.

To obtain it, they have to collect ‘Diya Tokens’ and reach a 100% progress status. Upon doing so, they’ll be able to redeem the magic cube on 14th November, which is also the peak day of the Diwali events.

Players can therefore attain this bundle at no cost after redeeming the magic cube on 14th November.

