Costume Bundles are one of the most attractive cosmetic items in Garena Free Fire. Recently, the developers have refreshed the Magic Cube store and have added new bundles to it. The Top Gamer Bundle is one of the most sought-after bundles amongst the lot.

In this article, we take a look at all you need to know about the Top Gamer Bundle in Free Fire.

Top Gamer Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

The Top Gamer Bundle was introduced in Free Fire in November 2018. Back then, users were able to get it via the Diamond Royale. You can check out the video released by Free Fire on their Facebook account regarding the Top Gamer bundle below.

As mentioned above, the Top Gamer Bundle is one of the bundles in the Magic Cube store. The players can obtain it by exchanging 1 Magic Cube, and it consists of the following items:

Top Gamer (Head) Top Gamer (Top) Top Gamer (Bottom) Top Gamer (Shoes)

How to get free Magic Cube in Free Fire?

On the occasion of Diwali, the developers of Free Fire have introduced several in-game events. In one of the events – ‘Light-up Bermuda’ the players stand a chance to obtain a Magic Cube at no cost.

To redeem it, players have to collect ‘Diyas’ and reach 100%. They’ll be able to redeem the Magic Cube on 14th November, which is also the peak day of the event.

So, the players can obtain the Top Gamer bundle for free after collecting the Magic Cube on 14th November. Apart from this, the users can also redeem several other rewards like Emotes and Gun Skins from the ‘Light-up Bermuda’ event by using the ‘Diyas.’

