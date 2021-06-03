Biomutant: How to get the Coldsuit

There are many Biomutant suits that protect players against hazardous conditions in the game. Players will certainly want to get their hands on the Coldsuit as it allows them to move through cold environments in the game without getting hypothermia.

When Biomutant players enter a cold environment for the first time, they will be given a quest to find the Coldsuit. The quest will take players to the Cold Zone Pingdish.

Players can find the Cold Zone Pingdish area north of the Tree of Life, which is located in the Yerpfields biome of the Biomutant map. The area has a building with a massive satellite dish on it. Once this area is found, players should take out any enemies around the building.

Players can then head inside, where they will encounter a puzzle to turn on the generator and rotate the satellite dish. Once the puzzle is solved and players have lined up the satellite dish with the signal, the true location of the Coldsuit will be revealed.

Location of the Coldsuit in Biomutant

The signal for the Coldsuit will direct players towards Bangshelter 10E. This location can be found in a separate biome called the Knackyleaves.

Unlike the previous area, the Bangshelter is fairly easy to get through. The Coldsuit is located at the back of the Bangshelter. Players can also find other good loot in the area.

Once the Coldsuit is picked up, players will have it in their inventory. Players can simply head to the outfits section to equip themselves with the suit.

With the Coldsuit at the ready, getting through cold zones won't be much of a problem in Biomutant. However, players don't need to stop at the Coldsuit. They can look for better armor with similar resistances later in the game.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh