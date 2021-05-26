Biomutant: Early game upgrades players should get

Like in all RPG games, Biomutant players can make the gameplay easier by unlocking the right skills and collecting the relevant gear. While there is no right or wrong way to play the game, completing and unlocking certain things in the early game will reward players greatly as the game progresses.

While not all of these upgrades will suit players, as playstyles will vary, these basic early upgrades will come in handy for a variety of situations and will ensure gamers have an easier time in the New World.

Early game upgrades players should get in Biomutant

Psi-Power: Blaze

Blaze is an amazing early game Psi-Power that players should unlock as soon as possible. The skills can be used both defensively and offensively and can also be used to travel short distances in a jiffy.

This ability can also be used while airborne and will provide a significant speed boost. This ability is best suited for escaping engagements and retreating to safety.

Mutation: Storm Hop

Players should unlock this mutation as soon as possible, despite the steep price needed to unlock it. This devastating ground slam attack sends enemies flying into the air, allowing players to follow up with combos and leaves a toxic cloud in the area which further damages enemies.

Hazard Suits

Rather than spending bio-points and increasing resistance to traverse certain zones, players can alternately look for bio-hazard suits that protect them from the harshest of conditions in the New World.

Each suite is unique and protects the players from a certain kind of biohazard, allowing them to take their time and explore a particular biome with ease.

Upgrading Automatons

Be it the Mekton or the Googlide, players should try and collect as many wreckboxes as possible to max out their automatons. The usefulness of these machines cannot be understated, as they provide huge benefits to players during exploration and combat. In addition to making them stronger, the wreckboxes even contain some amazing cosmetics that players can slap on these contraptions.

