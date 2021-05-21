Biomutant: Different ways players can travel in-game

Biomutant is an open-world RPG game, releasing on May 25th, in which players can explore to their heart's content. The beauty of open-world games is how developers allow players the freedom to travel across the map as they see fit. Players can either walk, use a vehicle, or maybe even fly and, perhaps, even use animals to get around in an instant.

The developers of Biomutant have given players the ultimate freedom as to how they want to explore the game and traverse across the New World. While there is not much information about how to acquire these different modes of transportation, players can move above using numerous contraptions and even animals.

Different ways players can travel in Biomutant

Owing to the size of the map, which is a staggering 64 square kilometers, the developers were thoughtful enough to give players the ability to traverse the world of Biomutant using various means. While not all of these may make it to the game's final version, they look interesting. Here are a few of them:

Note: Spoilers beyond this point

Gliders

Na Na Na Na Batpanda! (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

Gliders are a staple way to get around in many games. Humble, yet reliable, however, at the mercy of the wind. By the looks of it, Biomutant will feature a variety of gliders that players may be able to find, buy or build from scratch using the material collected.

Animals

That is one scary bat...(Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

It's only logical that the protagonist would be able to fly around on a giant bat, right? Well, it would seem so, and while there is no concrete list of animals that can be used for transportation in-game, it's possible there could be half a dozen or so, given how considerate the developers have been.

Zorb

Zorbing looks like a lot of fun (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

Rolling down a hillside with enemies stuck to a Zorb would be genuinely entertaining. Imagine pulling out a Zorb during a fight and rolling over enemies for laughs. Players could most probably summon a Zorb using their powers or abilities.

Jetpack

Up and away! (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

This will probably become the players' favorite way to travel around the map in Biomutant. The jetpack will probably use some fuel source that players will need to collect. Nonetheless, jetpacking around the New World will make for some beautiful aerial screenshots by the community.

Boats

Wonder how deep the water goes? (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

Where there's water, there will be boats. Given the green world of Biomutant, it's likely that players will come across a lot of water bodies to explore and traverse. While swimming across them would be an option, a motorized boat would be much faster.

Mechs

Autobots assemble! (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

When it comes to traversing the world of Biomutant, Robots will be the Crème de la crème of the lot. Packing powerful weapons and amour, these mechanical beasts should help players overcome any obstacles in-game or turn challenging targets into pulp.

