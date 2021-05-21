Biomutant: Monsters that players will encounter in-game

Unlike the irradiated pale-faced ghouls that players encounter in Fallout, the post-post-apocalyptic world of Biomutant holds weirdly colorful monsters and a charming landscape to explore. With humanity gone, all that's left are mutated critters who have survived some diabolical world-ending event.

However, players shouldn't underestimate these critters. They've somehow managed to incorporate technology into their arsenal and pack a mean punch during engagements.

Some of the creatures have retained their more primal form and solely depend on melee attacks to get the job done.

While there is no complete list of monsters and creatures that players will encounter while playing Biomutant at the moment, there are few that have been showcased to gamers over the years.

So, without further ado, it's time to take a look at some of the monsters players will face off against in Biomutant.

Monsters that players will have to defeat in Biomutant

As mentioned above, Biomutant is filled with mutated creatures, some as large as the protagonist and others 100 times larger. Despite the size difference ratio, the end goal is to defeat them all.

Here are a few monsters that players will encounter in-game.

Jumbo Puff

A Jumbo Puff is very hard to describe in words. It's a monster with a shark-like head and teeth. It can use its tongue to slap players around.

The Jumbo Puff is a "World Eater," one of the hardest bosses players will face in-game. It can smash through buildings and even use objects in its environment to cause damage to players.

Morks

Bioblobs filled with goodness (Image via THQ Nordic, Biomutant)

While Morks look absolutely terrifying in-game, players should engage them as they drop "Bioblobs," which players can spend on their Biogenetic Mutations to upgrade their characters further.

These bio-contaminated creeps are fairly easy to take down and play a vital role in helping the players level up their character in-game.

Lupa-Lupin

The most famous monster in Biomutant is, without a doubt, the Lupa-Lupin. It is a large feline-looking mutated creature that players will encounter throughout the game.

Armed with a makeshift wooden club and a frail, this monster will definitely be a tough one for players to deal with. While there are no further details regarding this creature, it could potentially be a mini-boss that players will encounter from time to time.

Apart from the aforementioned monsters, Biomutant will be swarming with other enemies for players to deal with. From the mighty World Eaters to critters that are the same size as the protagonist, the New World has much for players to explore and discover.

Watch some amazing in-game footage from the game here:

